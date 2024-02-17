"Bairstow's batting is like a revolving door - in and out so quickly" - Twitter trolls England batter for bagging a duck on Day 3 of 3rd IND-ENG Test

England batter Jonny Bairstow's dismal run of form in the ongoing series against India continued as he registered a duck on Day 3 of the third Test in Rajkot.

The 34-year-old was trapped plumb in front by Kuldeep Yadav off his fourth ball to leave England at 225/4 in their first innings. Bairstow has totaled only 98 runs thus far in the series at an average of under 20.

With no three-figure scores since July 2022, Bairstow's place in the playing XI has been under immense scrutiny.

Since his return from a leg injury in June last year, the swashbuckling batter has scored only three half-centuries in 14 innings with no centuries to his name. It is a remarkable drop-off in form for Bairstow after the success at the start of the Bazball era in mid-2022 when he smashed four centuries in five innings.

To make matters worse, the Yorkshire-born cricketer also used up one of England's reviews only to see the ball crashing onto the stumps.

Despite the lack of runs, Bairstow is only two games away from completing 100 Tests in his career. Yet, his batting average has dropped to under 37 and only 32 against India in Tests.

Fans on Twitter roasted the swashbuckling batter and called on the think tank to drop the out-of-form cricketer.

Here are some of the reactions:

Team India are back on top in the ongoing 3rd Test

After being shell-shocked by England's onslaught in the final session on Day 2, Team India bounced back with multiple strikes to move back into the ascendency in the first session of Day 3.

With 445 runs in their first innings, the Indian bowlers wilted under England's aggressive approach to concede a score of 207/2 in 35 overs at stumps on Day 2.

However, a rejuvenated side picked up the wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow immediately on the third morning. They asserted their domination further with the massive wicket of Ben Duckett on 153 to reduce the English to 261/5.

Skipper Ben Stokes, playing in his 100th Test, has got his eye in and moved into the 30s, while wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is looking to settle into his innings. The duo have taken England to 278/5 in 57 overs, with the deficit still a daunting 167 runs.

For the uninitiated, India will be without the services of champion off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the remainder of the match after his withdrawal at the end of Day 2 due to a family medical emergency.

