Ravichandran Ashwin got India off to an incredible start in the second innings of the Indore Test against Australia on Friday, March 3. The veteran off-spinner dismissed Usman Khawaja on the very second delivery of the innings.

However, that was all India could manage as far as wickets were concerned. Australia managed to comfortably thump the hosts by nine wickets in Indore and still have a chance to level the series going into the final Test. A target of 76 runs wasn't really going to challenge them unless a miracle took place on Day 3.

One interesting moment that seemed to break the game open for Australia was when the ball was changed in the 11th over of the chase. Ashwin requested the umpire to change the ball and the umpires obliged, bringing in a newish ball from their collection.

Suddenly, Travis Head seemed to realize that the changed ball wasn't doing much and he got on the offensive, scoring boundaries almost at will. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja suddenly began to bowl fuller and that played into the visitors' hands.

Fans on Twitter slammed Ashwin and Team India for changing the ball. Some also trolled the off-spinner for overthinking, as well as his inconsistent line and length. One of them wrote:

"Ball change kyun karna tha scientist (Why did you have to change the ball, scientist). #INDvsAUSTest"

Here are some of the reactions:

🏏🏏🏏 @4thUmpire_



43 off 27 After ball change43 off 27 After ball change 43 off 27 😢

Shanu @Beingshanu17 Ashwin took both the balls with him , so that he could research on it and find some content for His YT Channel. Ashwin took both the balls with him , so that he could research on it and find some content for His YT Channel. https://t.co/HaysClM9Pk

Matt Back @MattNotFront A ball change?



10 overs into the first session of Day 3??



This Test keeps on giving. A ball change?10 overs into the first session of Day 3??This Test keeps on giving.

The Wellerman Comes @GregPankhurst @RaviShastriOfc For a guy saying “they need to forget about the ball change” Ravi Shastri seems to be talking a lot about the ball change #indvaus For a guy saying “they need to forget about the ball change” Ravi Shastri seems to be talking a lot about the ball change #indvaus @RaviShastriOfc

Kunal @Kunall26_

Earlier in Ind tour of SA, it was because of a lbw appeal and here in Indore it is because of ball change.



#INDvsAUSTest #Ashwin Ashwin again lost the concentration here.Earlier in Ind tour of SA, it was because of a lbw appeal and here in Indore it is because of ball change. Ashwin again lost the concentration here.Earlier in Ind tour of SA, it was because of a lbw appeal and here in Indore it is because of ball change.#INDvsAUSTest #Ashwin

Patrick Gray @PatrickM_Gray If I had a dollar for every time the commentators mentioned the ball change I could shout a lot of people dinner tonight.

Is this the excuse that they're going to try run with? If I had a dollar for every time the commentators mentioned the ball change I could shout a lot of people dinner tonight.Is this the excuse that they're going to try run with?

Kanishk Agarwal @kanishkdabaav27

#INDvsAUSTest Ye ball change kyu huyi bhai .. ye ball to naa hi spin ho rahi hai naa isme jaan hai Ye ball change kyu huyi bhai .. ye ball to naa hi spin ho rahi hai naa isme jaan hai #INDvsAUSTest

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Australia in the run chase:



First 10 overs - 13 runs.



Next 2 overs - 22 runs. Australia in the run chase:First 10 overs - 13 runs.Next 2 overs - 22 runs.

Chirag @chirag1994199 @bEiNgKomaL5 @Aashish13597 @AnilFaujdar13 Aaj bhi ball change hone ke baad ese hogya jese plastic ki Baal de di...same ese hi ek bar sf se test me Dean Elgar ko not out diya to wha bhi pata nahi kya karne Lage the...such me ese harege umeed na thi @bEiNgKomaL5 @Aashish13597 @AnilFaujdar13 Aaj bhi ball change hone ke baad ese hogya jese plastic ki Baal de di...same ese hi ek bar sf se test me Dean Elgar ko not out diya to wha bhi pata nahi kya karne Lage the...such me ese harege umeed na thi

😷 @iamsriram98 Ash anna and Jaddu, that was some poor bowling after the ball change. Little show of intent from Head and we started bowling so full trying too hard to scalp. Took the pitch out of the equation with the length for 10 minutes and that was enough for them to win the game. Ash anna and Jaddu, that was some poor bowling after the ball change. Little show of intent from Head and we started bowling so full trying too hard to scalp. Took the pitch out of the equation with the length for 10 minutes and that was enough for them to win the game.

MeMany @anymeme11 @Tamjidtam117 10 over mai 13 run the , phir ball change hui aur agle 5 over mai 43 run aa gye , pta nhi kya ho gya inhe dusri ball k saath 🥲 @Tamjidtam117 10 over mai 13 run the , phir ball change hui aur agle 5 over mai 43 run aa gye , pta nhi kya ho gya inhe dusri ball k saath 🥲

India couldn't cash-in on Ravichandran Ashwin's superb start

A target as less as 76 was never defended in the fourth innings of a Test before. So India, right from the outset, knew that they were chasing a world record to seal their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The start they got couldn't have been better as KS Bharat took a sharp catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to send back Usman Khawaja. The pressure was right on both Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for the first 45 minutes of play as they found it pretty tough to score runs.

However, it all went downhill quickly after that as Head changed gears and both batters ensured Australia cruised through the chase. While Heas remained not out on 49, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 28.

With the win, the Aussies have qualified for the WTC final, set to take place in June. India, meanwhile, have a lot to think about ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad and will not want to depend on other results to join Australia in the final.

