Ravichandran Ashwin got India off to an incredible start in the second innings of the Indore Test against Australia on Friday, March 3. The veteran off-spinner dismissed Usman Khawaja on the very second delivery of the innings.
However, that was all India could manage as far as wickets were concerned. Australia managed to comfortably thump the hosts by nine wickets in Indore and still have a chance to level the series going into the final Test. A target of 76 runs wasn't really going to challenge them unless a miracle took place on Day 3.
One interesting moment that seemed to break the game open for Australia was when the ball was changed in the 11th over of the chase. Ashwin requested the umpire to change the ball and the umpires obliged, bringing in a newish ball from their collection.
Suddenly, Travis Head seemed to realize that the changed ball wasn't doing much and he got on the offensive, scoring boundaries almost at will. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja suddenly began to bowl fuller and that played into the visitors' hands.
Fans on Twitter slammed Ashwin and Team India for changing the ball. Some also trolled the off-spinner for overthinking, as well as his inconsistent line and length. One of them wrote:
"Ball change kyun karna tha scientist (Why did you have to change the ball, scientist). #INDvsAUSTest"
Here are some of the reactions:
India couldn't cash-in on Ravichandran Ashwin's superb start
A target as less as 76 was never defended in the fourth innings of a Test before. So India, right from the outset, knew that they were chasing a world record to seal their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
The start they got couldn't have been better as KS Bharat took a sharp catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to send back Usman Khawaja. The pressure was right on both Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for the first 45 minutes of play as they found it pretty tough to score runs.
However, it all went downhill quickly after that as Head changed gears and both batters ensured Australia cruised through the chase. While Heas remained not out on 49, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 28.
With the win, the Aussies have qualified for the WTC final, set to take place in June. India, meanwhile, have a lot to think about ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad and will not want to depend on other results to join Australia in the final.
