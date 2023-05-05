"Ban SRH Permanently "- Fans slam SRH after their disheartening loss against KKR in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again suffered a disappointing loss this season by sinking from a strong position. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came from behind and beat them narrowly by five runs in the 47th IPL 2023 match on Thursday, May 4, in Hyderabad.

KKR batted first after winning the toss. They notched up a decent total of 171/9 in 20 overs on the back of crucial contributions from Rinku Singh (46) and Nitish Rana (42).

Mayank Agarwal (18) hit two fours and a six to give a brisk start to SRH during the chase. Harshit Rana dismissed him in the third over before he could do more damage. Last match's half-centurion, Abhishek Sharma had an off day as he departed after scoring just nine runs off 10 balls.

A top-order collapse left SRH reeling at 54/4 after 6.2 overs. Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20 balls) and Aiden Markram (41 off 40 balls) put on a 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket to put SRH in firm control of the proceedings.

They needed just 38 runs from the last 30 balls. However, the Sunrisers' batting line-up went into self-destruction mode from there and could only reach 166/8, suffering a heartbreaking loss.

SRH fans were extremely disappointed as their favorite team choked in a chase yet again and lost a match from a winning position. They expressed their reactions on the same through Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

aqqu who @aq30__



- Give hope to Kavya Maran

- Snatch that hope from Kavya Maran



#SRHvsKKR

CMA Monesh @Cmamonesh

Heart broken .

is an Understatement to See SRH fans suffering this way.



Telugu Tammullu villu Orange Army kadhura Bathayi army

(This tweet typed way before we lost 🥲) @SunRisers Only Sunrisers Hyderabad had this ability to Loose from such a Commanding Win position 🥺.Heart brokenis an Understatement to See SRH fans suffering this way.Telugu Tammullu villu Orange Army kadhura Bathayi army(This tweet typed way before we lost🥲) @SunRisers Only Sunrisers Hyderabad had this ability to Loose from such a Commanding Win position 🥺.Heart broken 💔😭.is an Understatement to See SRH fans suffering this way.Telugu Tammullu villu Orange Army kadhura Bathayi army 🍊 😭😭(This tweet typed way before we lost 😭🥲) https://t.co/kit5GDkkJQ

Werner @Werries_

#IPL2023 The Sunrisers Hyderabad have found ways to lose matches they should have won easily this season. They will be kicking themselves. Klaasen and Markram should have taken the responsibility to see this home when they only needed 48 off the last 6 overs. Kicking themselves The Sunrisers Hyderabad have found ways to lose matches they should have won easily this season. They will be kicking themselves. Klaasen and Markram should have taken the responsibility to see this home when they only needed 48 off the last 6 overs. Kicking themselves#IPL2023

Sagar @sagarcasm IPL cameraman whenever SRH loses the match IPL cameraman whenever SRH loses the match https://t.co/xlPkrdZLBM

EngiNerd. @mainbhiengineer Not just for poor cricket, SRH should be banned just to make Kaviya Maran sad Not just for poor cricket, SRH should be banned just to make Kaviya Maran sad 😢 https://t.co/wss21lovzf

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill SRH have been the most underwhelming team of this IPL. No team has self-destructed in this IPL as much as them. Been so frustrating to watch them mess up basic stuff consistently in this IPL. This team should have been competing for Top 4 and they are languishing at the bottom. SRH have been the most underwhelming team of this IPL. No team has self-destructed in this IPL as much as them. Been so frustrating to watch them mess up basic stuff consistently in this IPL. This team should have been competing for Top 4 and they are languishing at the bottom.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Even the rain put in more effort for a SRH win than their batsmen. Even the rain put in more effort for a SRH win than their batsmen. https://t.co/OS3O1ixjMx

Kushalllluuuu🌶️ @KushalTweetz SRH No chances to qualify playoffs SRH No chances to qualify playoffs https://t.co/9jDuEGrdru

Prasanna @prasannalara Prasanna @prasannalara SRH 134/5 after 15 overs. 8 ahead at this stage and expected to seal the chase in the last over. twitter.com/prasannalara/s… SRH 134/5 after 15 overs. 8 ahead at this stage and expected to seal the chase in the last over. twitter.com/prasannalara/s… Game which could have won easily lost by SRH and that unfortunately ends the tournament for them considering their NRR.Congrats to KKR for pulling a victory from jaws of defeat. twitter.com/prasannalara/s… Game which could have won easily lost by SRH and that unfortunately ends the tournament for them considering their NRR.Congrats to KKR for pulling a victory from jaws of defeat. twitter.com/prasannalara/s…

Krishna @Atheist_Krishna SRH management after paying 13cr to Harry Brook. SRH management after paying 13cr to Harry Brook. https://t.co/MFdJzGd5tn

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Although it's fair to say that SRH and DC players haven’t played up to their potential, I feel that their management's decisions have also played a big big role in their poor performance. That constant tinkering with the playing XI and experimenting with players has backfired! Although it's fair to say that SRH and DC players haven’t played up to their potential, I feel that their management's decisions have also played a big big role in their poor performance. That constant tinkering with the playing XI and experimenting with players has backfired!

Archer @poserarcher Dissolve SRH get me that Deccan chargers back that team was way ahead of its time from jersey to theme song and players 🤌 Dissolve SRH get me that Deccan chargers back that team was way ahead of its time from jersey to theme song and players 🤌

Gappa Cricket @GappaCricket SRH close matches in Hyderabad this season—



12 runs needed in the final over against Delhi. LOST.



12 runs needed in the final over against Mumbai . LOST.



9 runs needed in the final over against Kolkata. LOST.



South Africa level chasing this. SRH close matches in Hyderabad this season—12 runs needed in the final over against Delhi. LOST.12 runs needed in the final over against Mumbai . LOST.9 runs needed in the final over against Kolkata. LOST.South Africa level chasing this.

SRH 🧡 @timebokkaraa



99% we are officially disqualified for playoffs , Comeback Strong for next IPL



Literally i am crying raa . Markram, Bhuvi , Markande and Klassen Deserves better team We lost the last hope also , it is the END ..99% we are officially disqualified for playoffs , Comeback Strong for next IPL @SunRisers Literally i am crying raa. Markram, Bhuvi , Markande and Klassen Deserves better team We lost the last hope also , it is the END ..99% we are officially disqualified for playoffs , Comeback Strong for next IPL @SunRisers 😭😭Literally i am crying raa 😭 . Markram, Bhuvi , Markande and Klassen Deserves better team 🙏 https://t.co/DSGfYG3iLz

maithun @Being_Humor Cameraman for Kavya Maran when #SRH loses the match Cameraman for Kavya Maran when #SRH loses the match https://t.co/poZvwVStQ5

Sharp🦘 @Sharp__14

#SRHvsKKR



Abdul samad is the best finisher in srh who single handedly made KKR win 🤣🤣 Abdul samad is the best finisher in srh who single handedly made KKR win 🤣🤣#SRHvsKKRhttps://t.co/U6599FsuSC

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Was checking if Samad ever contributed in a successful chase for SRH in his whole IPL career.



Well there is NONE.



Zero innings in successful chases since his debut.



Whenever he needed to deliver from a possible distance, he always failed to take the team across. Was checking if Samad ever contributed in a successful chase for SRH in his whole IPL career. Well there is NONE. Zero innings in successful chases since his debut. Whenever he needed to deliver from a possible distance, he always failed to take the team across.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Unbelievably poor batting by SRH in last 5 overs. Only 38 runs needed, plenty of wickets in hand yet they muffed it up. Atrocious planning and then loss of nerve. Fantastic win for KKR. Chakravarthy superb yet again, but my MoM Nitish Rana. crucial knock and splendid captaincy Unbelievably poor batting by SRH in last 5 overs. Only 38 runs needed, plenty of wickets in hand yet they muffed it up. Atrocious planning and then loss of nerve. Fantastic win for KKR. Chakravarthy superb yet again, but my MoM Nitish Rana. crucial knock and splendid captaincy

ash @ashMSDIAN7



#SRHvsKKR Ban SRH Permanently for Making her Sad Ban SRH Permanently for Making her Sad#SRHvsKKR https://t.co/zDQ8f8vas5

Mahi07 @prabhu_mahi07 It's been a repeat and it's not new to SRH. Always they choke. Only wins it miraculously. Shame on you @SunRisers can't even win games when the target is achievable. @AidzMarkram you can't simply throw your wicket like this It's been a repeat and it's not new to SRH. Always they choke. Only wins it miraculously. Shame on you @SunRisers can't even win games when the target is achievable. @AidzMarkram you can't simply throw your wicket like this

Krishna @Atheist_Krishna Hyderabadis deserve a better franchise than SRH. Hyderabadis deserve a better franchise than SRH.

Kriti Singh @kritiitweets



~ Give hope to Kavya Maran

~ Snatch that hope from Kavya Maran



We played good cricket for a large part of the game: SRH captain Aiden Markram

Speaking after the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram claimed that they played well for the majority of the game. However, he rued that they failed to assert dominance in the crunch situations and close out the game. He said:

"We played good cricket for a large part of the game but couldn’t quite step on in the crunch situations. The partnerships could have dragged a bit longer. The guys threw themselves on the field. We managed to set up some partnership but it wasn’t enough to get us over the line."

He added:

"It’s a tough one, you can learn from it pretty much your execution. The guys have played enough cricket to make out when to do what. Hopefully its a situation that brings us the best out of us. To not get the two points is not ideal. Four out of four and we need to come out well."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Rajasthan Royals on May 7 in Jaipur.

