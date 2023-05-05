"Ban SRH Permanently "- Fans slam SRH after their disheartening loss against KKR in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again suffered a disappointing loss this season by sinking from a strong position. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came from behind and beat them narrowly by five runs in the 47th IPL 2023 match on Thursday, May 4, in Hyderabad.
KKR batted first after winning the toss. They notched up a decent total of 171/9 in 20 overs on the back of crucial contributions from Rinku Singh (46) and Nitish Rana (42).
Mayank Agarwal (18) hit two fours and a six to give a brisk start to SRH during the chase. Harshit Rana dismissed him in the third over before he could do more damage. Last match's half-centurion, Abhishek Sharma had an off day as he departed after scoring just nine runs off 10 balls.
A top-order collapse left SRH reeling at 54/4 after 6.2 overs. Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20 balls) and Aiden Markram (41 off 40 balls) put on a 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket to put SRH in firm control of the proceedings.
They needed just 38 runs from the last 30 balls. However, the Sunrisers' batting line-up went into self-destruction mode from there and could only reach 166/8, suffering a heartbreaking loss.
We played good cricket for a large part of the game: SRH captain Aiden Markram
Speaking after the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram claimed that they played well for the majority of the game. However, he rued that they failed to assert dominance in the crunch situations and close out the game. He said:
"We played good cricket for a large part of the game but couldn’t quite step on in the crunch situations. The partnerships could have dragged a bit longer. The guys threw themselves on the field. We managed to set up some partnership but it wasn’t enough to get us over the line."
He added:
"It’s a tough one, you can learn from it pretty much your execution. The guys have played enough cricket to make out when to do what. Hopefully its a situation that brings us the best out of us. To not get the two points is not ideal. Four out of four and we need to come out well."
Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Rajasthan Royals on May 7 in Jaipur.
