"Ban SRH Permanently "- Fans slam SRH after their disheartening loss against KKR in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified May 05, 2023 01:32 IST
Fans roast SRH for yet another poor performance in IPL 2023.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again suffered a disappointing loss this season by sinking from a strong position. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came from behind and beat them narrowly by five runs in the 47th IPL 2023 match on Thursday, May 4, in Hyderabad.

KKR batted first after winning the toss. They notched up a decent total of 171/9 in 20 overs on the back of crucial contributions from Rinku Singh (46) and Nitish Rana (42).

Mayank Agarwal (18) hit two fours and a six to give a brisk start to SRH during the chase. Harshit Rana dismissed him in the third over before he could do more damage. Last match's half-centurion, Abhishek Sharma had an off day as he departed after scoring just nine runs off 10 balls.

A top-order collapse left SRH reeling at 54/4 after 6.2 overs. Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20 balls) and Aiden Markram (41 off 40 balls) put on a 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket to put SRH in firm control of the proceedings.

They needed just 38 runs from the last 30 balls. However, the Sunrisers' batting line-up went into self-destruction mode from there and could only reach 166/8, suffering a heartbreaking loss.

SRH fans were extremely disappointed as their favorite team choked in a chase yet again and lost a match from a winning position. They expressed their reactions on the same through Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Routine of Sunrisers Hyderabad :- Give hope to Kavya Maran- Snatch that hope from Kavya Maran#SRHvsKKRhttps://t.co/uc5nePcIus
@SunRisers Only Sunrisers Hyderabad had this ability to Loose from such a Commanding Win position 🥺.Heart broken 💔😭.is an Understatement to See SRH fans suffering this way.Telugu Tammullu villu Orange Army kadhura Bathayi army 🍊 😭😭(This tweet typed way before we lost 😭🥲) https://t.co/kit5GDkkJQ
#SunrisersHyderabad @SunRisers Risers ah raa meeru.... https://t.co/GHF7aWxzDC
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have found ways to lose matches they should have won easily this season. They will be kicking themselves. Klaasen and Markram should have taken the responsibility to see this home when they only needed 48 off the last 6 overs. Kicking themselves#IPL2023
IPL cameraman whenever SRH loses the match https://t.co/xlPkrdZLBM
SRH fans to ABDUL SAMAD 😂🤣🤣 :#SRHvsKKR https://t.co/GLvh68iBgU
Not just for poor cricket, SRH should be banned just to make Kaviya Maran sad 😢 https://t.co/wss21lovzf
SRH have been the most underwhelming team of this IPL. No team has self-destructed in this IPL as much as them. Been so frustrating to watch them mess up basic stuff consistently in this IPL. This team should have been competing for Top 4 and they are languishing at the bottom.
Even the rain put in more effort for a SRH win than their batsmen. https://t.co/OS3O1ixjMx
Abdul Samad when SRH needs most.#SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH #IPL2023 https://t.co/kZcGBlPNeo
SRH No chances to qualify playoffs https://t.co/9jDuEGrdru
Game which could have won easily lost by SRH and that unfortunately ends the tournament for them considering their NRR.Congrats to KKR for pulling a victory from jaws of defeat. twitter.com/prasannalara/s…
SRH management after paying 13cr to Harry Brook. https://t.co/MFdJzGd5tn
Although it's fair to say that SRH and DC players haven’t played up to their potential, I feel that their management's decisions have also played a big big role in their poor performance. That constant tinkering with the playing XI and experimenting with players has backfired!
SRH Fans https://t.co/GaWQDa60Zk
Dissolve SRH get me that Deccan chargers back that team was way ahead of its time from jersey to theme song and players 🤌
SRH close matches in Hyderabad this season—12 runs needed in the final over against Delhi. LOST.12 runs needed in the final over against Mumbai . LOST.9 runs needed in the final over against Kolkata. LOST.South Africa level chasing this.
We lost the last hope also , it is the END ..99% we are officially disqualified for playoffs , Comeback Strong for next IPL @SunRisers 😭😭Literally i am crying raa 😭 . Markram, Bhuvi , Markande and Klassen Deserves better team 🙏 https://t.co/DSGfYG3iLz
Cameraman for Kavya Maran when #SRH loses the match https://t.co/poZvwVStQ5
Abdul samad is the best finisher in srh who single handedly made KKR win 🤣🤣#SRHvsKKRhttps://t.co/U6599FsuSC
Was checking if Samad ever contributed in a successful chase for SRH in his whole IPL career. Well there is NONE. Zero innings in successful chases since his debut. Whenever he needed to deliver from a possible distance, he always failed to take the team across.
Riyan Parag of SRH https://t.co/MA3U3zAc4P
Unbelievably poor batting by SRH in last 5 overs. Only 38 runs needed, plenty of wickets in hand yet they muffed it up. Atrocious planning and then loss of nerve. Fantastic win for KKR. Chakravarthy superb yet again, but my MoM Nitish Rana. crucial knock and splendid captaincy
Ban SRH Permanently for Making her Sad#SRHvsKKR https://t.co/zDQ8f8vas5
It's been a repeat and it's not new to SRH. Always they choke. Only wins it miraculously. Shame on you @SunRisers can't even win games when the target is achievable. @AidzMarkram you can't simply throw your wicket like this
Hyderabadis deserve a better franchise than SRH.
Routine of Sunrisers Hyderabad :-~ Give hope to Kavya Maran~ Snatch that hope from Kavya Maran#SRHvsKKR | #IPL2023 https://t.co/hwQiGPk0gQ

We played good cricket for a large part of the game: SRH captain Aiden Markram

Speaking after the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram claimed that they played well for the majority of the game. However, he rued that they failed to assert dominance in the crunch situations and close out the game. He said:

"We played good cricket for a large part of the game but couldn’t quite step on in the crunch situations. The partnerships could have dragged a bit longer. The guys threw themselves on the field. We managed to set up some partnership but it wasn’t enough to get us over the line."

He added:

"It’s a tough one, you can learn from it pretty much your execution. The guys have played enough cricket to make out when to do what. Hopefully its a situation that brings us the best out of us. To not get the two points is not ideal. Four out of four and we need to come out well."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Rajasthan Royals on May 7 in Jaipur.

