"Bangladesh cricket keeps on giving" - Fans troll Mushfiqur Rahim for silly 'obstructing the field' dismissal vs NZ

Veteran Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim faced heavy trolling on social media after he became the first player from the country to get out obstructing the ball in international cricket on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter made the mistake during the second Test against New Zealand in Mirpur. Kyle Jamieson got one length delivery to bounce high at the shoulder of his bat and take the edge to land near the silly point region. Mushfiqur, thinking the ball would hit his stumps, stretched out his right hand and pushed it further away.

Jamieson appealed for the 'obstructing the field' dismissal, and the umpires sent it upstairs. The third umpire found the batter's action to be deliberate and declared him out. The replays showed that the ball was never going to hit the stumps.

More curiously, Mushfiqur had tried the same thing against Jamieson a few overs before but couldn't touch the ball with his hand that time. Nobody in the Bangladesh team seemed to have reminded him that using hands to fend off a ball from anywhere near the stumps isn't allowed in the game for a long time.

The wicket came was the worst possible blow for Bangladesh on Day 1 of the Test. Mushfiqur was batting brilliantly after a middle-order collapse and showed excellent patience against both spin and pace.

His dismissal left Bangladesh struggling at 104/5 and they crumbled further to 145/8 at the time of the Tea break.

What is the obstructing the field law that got Mushfiqur Rahim out?

The law in work here was point two of the MCC's Law 37 which refers to 'obstructing the field'.

"In the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket," the law reads.

