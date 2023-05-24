"Bapu at his best" - Twitterati in awe of Ravindra Jadeja's incredible spell in Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered a fantastic bowling performance in the team's IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23.

The defending champions Gujarat needed to chase down a tricky 173-run target to advance to the final. However, Jadeja made things extremely difficult for the batters with his tidy spell.

The left-arm spinner conceded just 18 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wickets of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller.

A number of Chennai supporters took to social media to laud Jadeja for his bowling exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Walt @WalterWhite_Off Wish jadeja can bowl forever Wish jadeja can bowl forever 😭

[email protected] @vikramllyods

Most wise and clever player...

Taken abenefit of silly mistake done by pandya inbatting order. @IPL ravindra jadeja once again proved that how he is crucial with ball..who made tremendous pressure with his 4 over with 2 wickets and only 18 runs...Most wise and clever player...Taken abenefit of silly mistake done by pandya inbatting order. @IPL ravindra jadeja once again proved that how he is crucial with ball..who made tremendous pressure with his 4 over with 2 wickets and only 18 runs...Most wise and clever player...Taken abenefit of silly mistake done by pandya inbatting order.

S @Isolate21261459 Sir Jadeja Always played in imp match.

Crowd Cheer today Jadeja Jadeja Sir Jadeja Always played in imp match.Crowd Cheer today Jadeja Jadeja https://t.co/FAX0eBYMCW

Shreyas @AlTrumpuddin Jadeja the batter has been bad but you can never get a better bowler of spin than him! Jadeja the batter has been bad but you can never get a better bowler of spin than him!

‡ @R0N4LD4RAUJ0 Jadeja won us this game Idc, that kind of spell put them in tremendous pressure Jadeja won us this game Idc, that kind of spell put them in tremendous pressure

V J ♠️ @__Gypsysoul bapu at his best 🥳🥳 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravindra Jadeja - the superstar!



A spell of 2/18 in 4 overs in Chepauk. The MVP of CSK this season with the ball, what an exceptional spell in Qualifier 1. Ravindra Jadeja - the superstar!A spell of 2/18 in 4 overs in Chepauk. The MVP of CSK this season with the ball, what an exceptional spell in Qualifier 1. https://t.co/4nclBl0PqM We call him SIR Jadejabapu at his best 🥳🥳 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… We call him SIR Jadeja 💛 bapu at his best 🥳🥳 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

jatt don't care @batt7nson

Watta Spell 2-18(4) Sir JADEJA The 'GOAT'Watta Spell 2-18(4) Sir JADEJA The 'GOAT'Watta Spell 2-18(4)🔥

Jadeja also completed 150 wickets in the IPL, becoming the first left-arm bowler to do so in the league's history. It is worth mentioning that he also made a significant impact with the bat, scoring 22 runs from 16 balls.

CSK beat GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni and Co. defended their 172-run total against Gujarat to claim a spot in the IPL 2023 final. GT were bundled out for 157 runs, losing the crucial contest by 15 runs.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top performer with the bat, scoring 60 runs off 44 balls. Devon Conway also chipped in with a valuable 40-run knock. In reply, the Gujarat batters failed to step up in the high-pressure situation.

Shubman Gill proved to be the only saving grace for GT. The opening batter scored 42 runs off 38 balls.

While Rashid Khan did up the ante towards the back end, scoring 30 runs from 16 deliveries, it wasn't enough.

The defending champions GT will, however, have another opportunity to book their final berth. They will now play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Poll : 0 votes