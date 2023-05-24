Create

"Bapu at his best" - Twitterati in awe of Ravindra Jadeja's incredible spell in Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 24, 2023 14:20 IST
Ravindra Jadeja shone with both bat and ball vs GT. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja shone with both bat and ball vs GT. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered a fantastic bowling performance in the team's IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23.

The defending champions Gujarat needed to chase down a tricky 173-run target to advance to the final. However, Jadeja made things extremely difficult for the batters with his tidy spell.

The left-arm spinner conceded just 18 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wickets of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller.

A number of Chennai supporters took to social media to laud Jadeja for his bowling exploits. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Wish jadeja can bowl forever 😭
@IPL ravindra jadeja once again proved that how he is crucial with ball..who made tremendous pressure with his 4 over with 2 wickets and only 18 runs...Most wise and clever player...Taken abenefit of silly mistake done by pandya inbatting order.
Jaddu bhai🔥🔥. OUR OWN SIR JADEJA. #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 #IPLPlayOffs
Sir Jadeja Always played in imp match.Crowd Cheer today Jadeja Jadeja https://t.co/FAX0eBYMCW
Jadeja the batter has been bad but you can never get a better bowler of spin than him!
For me Sir Jadeja >>>>>>> any Player in Current CSK team#Jadeja #jaddu #CSKvsGT #IPL2023 #IPLPlayOffs
The swag class of sir jadeja always comes up when team needs🔥👏✨😍#GTvsCSK #jaddu #Jadeja #IPLPlayOffs #IPL2O23 https://t.co/W29Ymf2P3O
Jadeja won us this game Idc, that kind of spell put them in tremendous pressure
Kids come & go, but Sir Jadeja supremacy is immortal! 🫡 #GTvCSK #IPL2023
We call him SIR Jadeja 💛 bapu at his best 🥳🥳 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
Sir JADEJA The 'GOAT'Watta Spell 2-18(4)🔥
Ravindra Jadeja what a spell #CSKvsGT
@JioCinema Sir jadeja for a reason ❤️🔥👏👏

Jadeja also completed 150 wickets in the IPL, becoming the first left-arm bowler to do so in the league's history. It is worth mentioning that he also made a significant impact with the bat, scoring 22 runs from 16 balls.

CSK beat GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni and Co. defended their 172-run total against Gujarat to claim a spot in the IPL 2023 final. GT were bundled out for 157 runs, losing the crucial contest by 15 runs.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top performer with the bat, scoring 60 runs off 44 balls. Devon Conway also chipped in with a valuable 40-run knock. In reply, the Gujarat batters failed to step up in the high-pressure situation.

Shubman Gill proved to be the only saving grace for GT. The opening batter scored 42 runs off 38 balls.

While Rashid Khan did up the ante towards the back end, scoring 30 runs from 16 deliveries, it wasn't enough.

CSK are in, which team will join them in the finals? 🤩📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #GTvsCSK #crickettwitter https://t.co/lorRxb9wDT

The defending champions GT will, however, have another opportunity to book their final berth. They will now play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...