"Batting aisi karo ki chaar log Don Bradman se compare karein" - Twitterati erupt after Shardul Thakur's clutch knock in IND vs AUS WTC 2023 finals

Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur shone with the bat in the first innings of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval.
Rohit Sharma and Co. were under a lot of pressure after the side's top order failed to make a significant impact, considering Australia managed to post an impressive 469-run total.
Thakur, who has proved his mettle as a batter on several occasions in red-ball cricket, once again chipped in with a crucial knock. Coming to bat at No.8, he hit a fine half-century, contributing 51 runs off 109 balls.
Several took to social media, lauding Thakur for his clutch knock in the summit clash. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Shardul Thakur has a fantastic batting record at The Oval in red-ball cricket. With his 51-run knock, he became the third player to hit three consecutive half-centuries at the venue, equalling Sir Don Bradman and Allan Border.
Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur rescued India after a shaky start on Day 3
India started Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final on a disastrous note, losing KS Bharat in the first over itself. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur steadied the ship for their team, showing exemplary composure under pressure.
Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century in his comeback Test, scoring 89 runs before falling to Cummins. Thakur, on the other hand, was dismissed for 51 by Cameron Green.
The two stitched together a magnificent 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping India avoid the follow-on. Both Rahane and Thakur received praise from all quarters for their gutsy knocks.
India were ultimately bundled out for 296, giving Australia a lead of 173 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, and Scott Boland bagged two scalps each. Nathan Lyon finished with a solitary wicket.
