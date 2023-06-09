"Batting aisi karo ki chaar log Don Bradman se compare karein" - Twitterati erupt after Shardul Thakur's clutch knock in IND vs AUS WTC 2023 finals

Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur shone with the bat in the first innings of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were under a lot of pressure after the side's top order failed to make a significant impact, considering Australia managed to post an impressive 469-run total.

Thakur, who has proved his mettle as a batter on several occasions in red-ball cricket, once again chipped in with a crucial knock. Coming to bat at No.8, he hit a fine half-century, contributing 51 runs off 109 balls.

Several took to social media, lauding Thakur for his clutch knock in the summit clash. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

cricket Lovers 💙🇮🇳 @Joydip30406345

#INDvsAUS #WTC23 Unbelievable fifty for Shardul Thakur 3rd consecutive fifty in Oval Lord Thakur 51 runs 109 balls knock. Unbelievable fifty for Shardul Thakur 3rd consecutive fifty in Oval Lord Thakur 51 runs 109 balls knock.🇮🇳⚡#INDvsAUS #WTC23 https://t.co/q3kRu2y95q

Anushmita⁷ @anushmita7 #AUSvsIND #WTCFinals Received some nasty blows early on, but Lord Shardul Thakur shows his character at the Oval, brilliant batting, Lord. Received some nasty blows early on, but Lord Shardul Thakur shows his character at the Oval, brilliant batting, Lord. 👏#AUSvsIND #WTCFinals https://t.co/IJJZts2yle

MAHIYANK ™ @Mahiyank_78 When reporter asked Sir Don Bradman who can break his records , he smiled and said Lord shardul Thakur . When reporter asked Sir Don Bradman who can break his records , he smiled and said Lord shardul Thakur . https://t.co/yg3XgX8vIZ

𝙂𝘼𝙐𝙏𝘼𝙈 @indiantweetrian Shardul Thakur Supremacy Meme Shardul Thakur Supremacy Meme 🙌 https://t.co/Ugpj1wDQll

Hemant Bhansali @hemant_jains7 That Straight Drive from Lord Shardul Thakur reminds me of The God, Sachin Tendulkar That Straight Drive from Lord Shardul Thakur reminds me of The God, Sachin Tendulkar 🙇❤️ https://t.co/J3iq7eGfc4

Owaish @OwaishAlam7 Shardul Thakur, the epitome of a true all-rounder! His blazing half-century today not only added crucial runs to the scoreboard but also showcased his immense talent and never-give-up attitude. What a game-changer! Take a bow, Shardul! #ShardulThakur #AllRounder #test Shardul Thakur, the epitome of a true all-rounder! His blazing half-century today not only added crucial runs to the scoreboard but also showcased his immense talent and never-give-up attitude. What a game-changer! Take a bow, Shardul! 🏏🔥 Shardul Thakur, the epitome of a true all-rounder! His blazing half-century today not only added crucial runs to the scoreboard but also showcased his immense talent and never-give-up attitude. What a game-changer! Take a bow, Shardul! 🙌👏 #ShardulThakur #AllRounder #test

Abhijeet Gautam @theajgautam This fifty from Shardul Thakur is special.The Aussies opened the field to give easy singles to Rahane so that they can attack Shardul and get his wicket but he didn't fall for the trap.He fought with Rahane & gave India a hope that this match will have 5 days. #WTCFinal2023 This fifty from Shardul Thakur is special.The Aussies opened the field to give easy singles to Rahane so that they can attack Shardul and get his wicket but he didn't fall for the trap.He fought with Rahane & gave India a hope that this match will have 5 days. #WTCFinal2023

Notably, Shardul Thakur has a fantastic batting record at The Oval in red-ball cricket. With his 51-run knock, he became the third player to hit three consecutive half-centuries at the venue, equalling Sir Don Bradman and Allan Border.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur rescued India after a shaky start on Day 3

India started Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final on a disastrous note, losing KS Bharat in the first over itself. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur steadied the ship for their team, showing exemplary composure under pressure.

Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century in his comeback Test, scoring 89 runs before falling to Cummins. Thakur, on the other hand, was dismissed for 51 by Cameron Green.

The two stitched together a magnificent 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket, helping India avoid the follow-on. Both Rahane and Thakur received praise from all quarters for their gutsy knocks.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Australia have a massive first innings lead of 173 runs.



#WTC2023 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND India are bowled out for 296.Australia have a massive first innings lead of 173 runs. India are bowled out for 296. Australia have a massive first innings lead of 173 runs. #WTC2023 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND https://t.co/lgQlRPfpGJ

India were ultimately bundled out for 296, giving Australia a lead of 173 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, and Scott Boland bagged two scalps each. Nathan Lyon finished with a solitary wicket.

Poll : 0 votes