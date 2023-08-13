"Playing on a different surface?"- Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for gritty half-century in IND vs WI 5th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav played a responsible knock of 61 to help India post a competitive total in the fifth T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida. It wasn't a knock that fans expect from an explosive player like SKY, but the batter adapted brilliantly to the slow pitch and difficult conditions.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over, and Suryakumar walked out to bat with a different game plan. While there were a few handy partnerships along the way, wickets kept on falling at regular intervals. Yet, he scored 61 off 45 deliveries and helped his team post a fighting total of 165/9 in their 20 overs.

Fans on social media were delighted to see Suryakumar Yadav churn out a well-made half-century for India on a tough pitch. Here are some of the reactions:

Suryakumar Yadav showed a different dimension to his game

Suryakumar Yadav had played a sensational knock of 83 in the third match of the series. However, that knock and the one he played on Sunday (August 13) were poles apart. This time, SKY had to dig deep and get a measure of the situation as India didn't have the batting depth.

Every time Suryakumar looked to up the ante, the visitors lost a wicket and that meant that he had to ensure he stayed for as long as possible. He did show glimpses of his absolute best with some remarkable shots. However, it was largely a well-compiled knock.

West Indies will be delighted that they dismissed SKY and didn't let him bat the whole 20 overs. That seems to have made a difference of at least 10 runs as the hosts are chasing 166 to win. At the time of writing, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran were going all guns blazing and guiding their team to a potential win.