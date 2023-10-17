"Bavuma has a lot to answer" - Fans slam South Africa's bowling for leaking runs against the Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

The Netherlands' lower order pulled off a heroic comeback to ensure they set a competitive target on the board against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup game in Dharamshala on Tuesday, October 17.

At one stage, the Dutch were reeling at 140/7 and it felt like the Proteas would comfortably wrap up the first innings. However, skipper Scott Edrwars (78*) led the rearguard effort and got good support with cameos from Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt to take their score to 245/8 in a rain-reduced 43-over game.

The Protea bowlers were guilty of bowling too many slower deliveries and some field placements made by Temba Bavuma also seemed questionable. Fans on X slammed the African side for looking clueless in their death bowling despite initially having the Dutch on the ropes.

Some even recalled the way South Africa were knocked out by the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup last year. Here are some of the reactions:

South Africa have been dealt with an early blow

The Netherlands would have known that they had to remove the dangerous Quinton de Kock early as the southpaw has been in sensational form with two hundreds from two World Cup games.

Skipper Edwards kept the pressure on De Kock with off-spinners from both ends and it has worked perfectly with Colin Ackermann getting the big wicket. The Proteas need a partnership to avoid any possibility of an upset.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

The Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.