“BCCI does not charge any money from cricketers to use its facility” - Cricket board issues clarification over fake NCA ads

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a clarification over fraudulent advertisements, which claimed that admissions could be sought at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru by paying money. The BCCI rubbished the ads and said that entry into the facility in Bengaluru is only available through a merit-based process.

In an official statement released on Friday, February 16, the BCCI admitted that it had come across fake advertisements that promised aspiring cricketers admission to the NCA.

"The BCCI wishes to clarify that it does not charge any money from cricketers to use its facility. The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process," a statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah read.

The cricket board added that the facilities at NCA are not open to all, but are only for BCCI's contracted players.

"The NCA is open to only BCCI's contracted players, players in the targeted group, and cricketers recommended by state associations. It is not open to any agency other than the ones mentioned above,” the press release added.

“Cricketers, coaches and the public at large are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to such fake and fraudulent posts and approach the respective state associations for guidance," the official release concluded.

Injured Indian cricketers are sent to the NCA for rehabilitation. Over the last couple of years, a number of Indian players from Jasprit Bumrah to Ravindra Jadeja, among many others, have had to visit the facility in Bengaluru to treat their injury issues.

BCCI’s official statement on Ravichandran Ashwin’s withdrawal from Rajkot Test

Meanwhile, on Friday night, the BCCI released another official statement about Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pulling out of the Rajkot Test against England with immediate effect. Ashwin featured on Day 2 of the match and even claimed Zak Crawley’s wicket to reach 500 Test scalps.

Sharing an update on the off-spinner's unavailability for the remainder of the match, a BCCI release said:

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin."

Meanwhile, despite Ashwin’s absence, Team India bowled out England for 319 in their first innings in Rajkot. Mohammed Siraj claimed 4/84, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

