BCCI issues crucial update on Nitish Kumar Reddy's absence for AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Nitish Kumar Reddy missed out on the playing XI for the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Kuldeep Yadav has replaced him in the lineup.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared the latest update regarding his injury. The 22-year-old sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second game in Adelaide. The medical team is monitoring his recovery.In a statement, the BCCI posted on X after the toss:"Nitish Kumar R eddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis."Nitish Kumar Reddy made a promising start to his ODI career, scoring a quickfire 19* off 11 balls against the Aussies in the series opener. The Andhra batter, though, departed for just eight runs in the second game. On the bowling front, he returned with figures of 0/16 and 0/24 in his 2.1 and 3 overs, respectively.With Reddy named in the upcoming five-match T20I series, the reigning T20 World Cup champions would be keen to ensure the all-rounder recovers ahead of the series opener in Canberra, beginning on Wednesday, October 29.Team India makes two changes ft. Nitish Kumar Reddy for the third ODI vs AustraliaThe Shubman Gill-led side made two changes for the third ODI after losing their third consecutive toss to Australia in the 50-over series. Apart from Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh made way for Prasidh Krishna. Team India has already lost the three-match series 0-2. They would be keen to register a consolation win and finish the series on a high note.Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh's Australia made one change as Nathan Ellis replaced Xavier Bartlett. The ODI World Champions won the first two ODIs by seven wickets (via the DLS method) and two wickets, respectively. They will now be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash against India in the series.