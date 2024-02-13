BCCI orders Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya to report for Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly issued an immediate mandate to some cricketers, including Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer, to report to their state teams for the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI emailed the players with the mandate to instill discipline. The Board supposedly felt that these players were not making the best use of their time and were waiting for IPL 2024 to begin.

Almost all players who are neither in the national team's current squad nor undergoing injury rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore have received the email. They will now be tasked to join their Ranji teams for the upcoming round, which begins on February 16.

"Players cannot simply prioritize international cricket or the IPL," a BCCI official told Cricbuzz. "They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honour their commitments to their respective state teams."

Kishan took a break from the game during India's tour of South Africa but has faced criticism for missing the Ranji Trophy. Earlier reports had suggested that he was practicing in Gujarat alongside Krunal and Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Iyer was recently left out of India's squad for the final three Tests against England without any official explanation. Media reports suggested it was due to poor form and his failure to score a half-century in the first two Tests.

Although Hardik isn't at the NCA either, it is unclear whether he'd be asked to join his Ranji team as well. The mandate would almost certainly not impact Virat Kohli as the former captain continues his official leave for personal reasons.

When could we see Kishan, Krunal and Iyer in action?

If Kishan, Krunal (Baroda), and Iyer (Mumbai) come back immediately, they could all be seen in action on February 16. While Kishan's Jharkhand will take on Rajasthan, Baroda and Mumbai will meet Uttarakhand and Assam, respectively.

