BCCI planning to renovate 5 major venues in India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup - Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to re-invest the profits it has amassed over the years to renovate and upgrade a few select major cricketing venues in India. The nation will play host to the 2023 ODI World Cup in the October-November window.

The cricketing board's initiative comes on the back of overwhelming negative feedback from fans in recent times. Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi received complaints over poor sanitary conditions during Australia's recent tour of India.

Meanwhile, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was renovated ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia following poor feedback from the fans.

All About Cricket @allaboutcric_ BCCI is investing huge money to revamp few short listed venues for 2023 ODI world cup

Delhi - 100 cr

Hyderabad - 117.17 cr

Kolkata - 127.47 cr

Mohali - 79.46 cr

Mumbai - 78.82 cr



As a result, the BCCI is on the lookout to eliminate any possible lingering issues in time for the global event.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, the BCCI is planning to shell out around ₹500 crore to improve the stadiums in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mohali. The report states:

"It will cost Rs 100 crore to revamp the Delhi stadium, Rs 117.17 crore for Hyderabad, Rs 127.47 crore for the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata, Rs 79.46 crore for the ageing PCA stadium in Mohali and Rs 78.82 crore for Wankhede. The costs increase drastically if roof work is involved."

Interestingly enough, Mohali was not listed among the probable list of venues making the rounds that were penciled in to host World Cup matches. The stadium in Punjab is currently the home venue for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2023.

BCCI shortlist 12 host cities for the ODI World Cup; Final slated to be played in Ahmedabad

According to media reports, a total of 12 cities have been locked in by the BCCI for the ODI World Cup, which includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai.

The tournament comprises 48 matches, including knockouts and the final. This marks the first ICC tournament that India are hosting since the 2016 T20 World Cup, which was won by the West Indies.

Team India have already qualified as the host nation, and so have six other nations. The race for the final automatic spot is still ongoing, with the rest of the teams in the ODI World Cup Super League being forced to compete in a preliminary qualifying tournament.

