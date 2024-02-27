BCCI set to introduce hike in Test match fees to attract players - Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering hiking Test match fees as well as an additional incentive in a bid to attract players towards the traditional format. The move comes on the back of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's refusal to partake in domestic cricket, instead choosing to commence preparation for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The aforementioned players remained firm on their stance against red-ball cricket despite multiple warnings by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. While there have been talks of removing such players from the central contract list altogether, it remains to be seen whether a radical decision will be taken on this front or not.

Currently, the players earn ₹15 lakh as match fees per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I. According to a report by the Indian Express, the pay structure for the longest format may see a major change. Furthermore, players playing in all Test series for the country in a calendar year will also be rewarded with an additional bonus on top of their central contract fees.

“For example, if someone plays all Test series in a calendar year, he should be rewarded additionally, apart from the annual retainer contract. This is to ensure that players turn out for more red-ball cricket. This would be an additional perk for playing Test cricket," a source in the board told the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma had also addressed the predicament during the post-match press conference following Team India's win over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"This (Test cricket) is the toughest format. And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important. We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. You come to know the players who don't have that hunger or players who don't want to stay here,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Although India have shown that they can thrive without some of their major stars, there is still work to be done in terms of the team's structure after the impending transition, which is bound to impact the performances in overseas conditions.

BCCI plans to introduce the hike in Test match fees after IPL 2024

The proposed match fees hike as well as the incentive scheme is likely to be implemented by the BCCI after the culmination of IPL 2024. Team India are only halfway through their assignments in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC).

The Men in Blue will face Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home after the T20 World Cup and also have a challenging five-match away series against Australia lined up.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App