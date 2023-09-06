"Be aware India we're coming" - Twitter hails Pakistan bowling for demolishing Bangladesh in Super 4s clash of Asia Cup 2023

Another day, another sensational bowling performance by the Pakistan bowlers. Led by their pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, the hosts dismantled Bangladesh in the first Super Fours game of the 2023 Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Tigers were immediately rattled and found themselves reeling ar 47/4 in the 10th over. Despite a semblance of recovery led by the veteran duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh found the Pakistan pacers too hot to handle.

They were eventually bowled out for a mere 193 in the 38th over. It is the third consecutive game in which Pakistan has picked up all 10 wickets of the opposition.

While Shaheen Afridi did most of the damage against arch-rivals India with four wickets, Haris Rauf led the way in this game with incredible figures of 4/19 in six overs. Naseem Shah picked up three wickets in both games as Pakistan continued to prove why they possess potentially the best bowling attack in the world.

The pace trio are also the top three wicket-takers in the tournament, with Rauf leading the way with nine wickets and Shaheen and Naseem bagging seven scalps each.

Bowling with vigorous pace and hostility, the Pakistan attack, especially the three speedsters, had Twitter buzzing. Many claimed the Men in Green as the best bowling attack in the world and picked them to win the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Goal is always to back each other as a bowling unit" - Haris Rauf

Rauf destroyed the Bangladesh batting lineup with his thunderbolts.

Haris Rauf mentioned the success of the Pakistan bowling attack lies in their ability to complement each other after another impressive outing against Bangladesh.

During his incredible four-wicket spell, the 29-year-old became the fourth fastest Pakistan bowler to pick up 50 ODI wickets behind Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Waqar Younis.

In an interview with the broadcasters in the mid-innings break, Rauf said:

"The goal is always to back each other as a bowling unit and make things easier. Lahore is a wicket where you need to bowl quick, and bowl at the stumps, that’s the only way to get wickets."

The pacer also credited the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah for often setting the tone with the new ball.

"They start really well with the new ball, and that gives me confidence, and it gives me an idea of what the wicket will do. We keep discussing things and bowl to our plans," Rauf said.

Rauf has been in magnificent bowling form in ODIs this year, picking up 24 wickets in just 12 games at an average of 21.91 with two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

Pakistan will look to open their account in the Super Fours with a relatively simple chase before their re-match against India on Sunday, September 10. The first meeting between the two sides was well poised to be a cliffhanger before rain played spoilsport and washed out the game.

