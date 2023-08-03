"Benched Ruturaj Gaikwad for Shubman Gill to hit those 3 runs" - Fans troll opening batter for appalling display in 1st T20I vs WI

Shubman Gill endured another dismal outing with the bat, scoring only three off nine deliveries in the first T20I against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, August 3. The 23-year-old prodded around in his brief stay before being stumped off the bowling of Akeal Hosein.

The opening batter has been struggling for form since the IPL despite an impressive 85 in the third ODI against the West Indies at the same venue. He was dismissed identically in the second ODI while charging left-arm-spinner Gudakesh Motie to break the shackles.

Before the 85 in the deciding ODI, Shubman Gill had scored only 86 runs in four matches against the West Indies ( two Tests and as many ODIs) at an average of 21.50. His low score in the opening T20I also makes it 11 out of 12 innings without a half-century across formats since his magnificent century against Australia in the final Test at Ahmedabad.

Nevertheless, the stylish batter had a remarkable IPL season for the Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of almost 60 to win the Orange cap.

Gill was also in sensational form this year until the three-match home ODI series against Australia, scoring four majestic centuries in a seven-game stretch against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home. It also included his maiden ODI double-century and T20I century, both coming against the Kiwis.

Hence, his surprising loss of batting form is concerning, particularly with the ICC ODI World Cup at home starting in two months.

Several angered fans took to Twitter to question Gill's lack of runs, especially on tracks outside of India.

Here are some of the reactions following another abject Shubman Gill performance:

' @koliesque I Genuinely want to know when Shubman Gill has convinced neutral cricket fans on Tough tracks ? Turning pitches, Man can't play spin. Seaming track, Man can't play seam and swing.



How exactly he's generational talent if anyone can score runs on batting friendly wickets.

Sir Anthoni @imAnthoni_

Can't Play Spin.. Nor Swing

Give him Flattracks .. Then he is next Kohli 🥵

#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/AO3ZGSc7t2 Shubman Gill : Generational Talent 🤡🥱Can't Play Spin.. Nor SwingGive him Flattracks .. Then he is next Kohli 🥵

NOMI ✨ @BABAR_fanhun56

Give me Fire

Give me Ahmedabad Highways or may I retire? Shubman Gill

Mr Better than BABAR Azam gone



#WIvIND Give me FreedomGive me FireGive me Ahmedabad Highways or may I retire? Shubman GillMr Better than BABAR Azam gone

Sonu ✨ @KLR__1



Outside Ahmedabad:

7(5)

5(3)

46(36) , India scored 228

7(6)

11(9)

3(9)



In Ahmedabad:

126(63) against New Zealand C team (Bowlers were Lister, Bracewell, Tickner, Mitchell)

#IndvsWi pic.twitter.com/M9AWMZDt53 Shubman Gill in T20iOutside Ahmedabad:7(5)5(3)46(36) , India scored 2287(6)11(9)3(9)In Ahmedabad:126(63) against New Zealand C team (Bowlers were Lister, Bracewell, Tickner, Mitchell)

Ruth @Vehemence_99 my foot Ahmedabad flat pitch king gone cheaply again and people consider this useless shubman gill as generation talentmy foot #WIvsIND

A𝗿𝗴𝗵𝘆𝗮 @96Arghya yashasvi jaiswal > Generational fraud Shubman Gill

trivitestA @noturavgictfan Shubman Gill deserves to b e dropped from all formats permanently. There shouldn't be a place for a selfish batsman who only plays for himself in the team.

Gerald @Gerald84290551 @TukTuk_Academy Shubman Gill honoured Tuk Tuk Academy with 3(9) stumped out.....

Bharat Jain @EdgedAndGone Shubman Gill - what a downfall. Honeymoon period over. He will have to work very hard or he’s out of the team. Kishan playing well, Jaiswal/Gayakwad too in the reckoning. #WIvIND

Team India looks to continue its dominant run against the West Indies in T20Is

Tilak Varma had a memorable international debut with a brilliant catch and vital runs.

Coming off fairly convincing wins in the Test and ODI series against the West Indies, Team India will look to maintain its dominance in the shortest format against the hosts.

The Caribbean side batted first in the first of five T20s and posted a mediocre total of 149/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Rovman Powell and in-form wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran scored crucial 40s to bail the Men in Maroon out of early trouble.

Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each in an overall disciplined bowling display by the Men in Blue.

In reply, Team India stuttered to 28/2 after losing the openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan inside the powerplay. Debutant Tilak Varma added some much-needed impetus to the Indian innings with a whirlwind 39 off 22 deliveries and shared a crucial 39-run partnership with Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

However, the duo were dismissed at pivotal moments to leave India in further trouble at 77/4 in 11 overs, requiring another 73 from 54 deliveries.

As things stand, India are on course to continue their winning run against the hosts, with only 37 runs needed from 30 deliveries. Skipper Hardik Pandya and middle-order batter Sanju Samson are amidst an unbeaten 36-run partnership.