Bengaluru rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs DC match in IPL 2024?

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between these two sides in this year's cash-rich league.

Despite a slow start to their campaigns, RCB and DC are still alive in their bids to make the playoffs. The Royal Challengers, who have won four straight games, are placed seventh on the points table. They have won five out of 12 matches.

DC, on the other hand, are placed fifth on the points table with six wins and as many defeats from 12 matches. They will look to continue their good form and keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top four. However, they will miss the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been suspended for a game for maintaining a slow-over rate for the third time in IPL 2024.

With both teams in a do-or-die situation, RCB and DC will be desperate to take the two points on offer. Fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers to support their favorite teams.

However, much to the dismay of fans, thunderstorms are forecasted in Bengaluru on Sunday throughout the game. Thus, several rain delays are expected similar to last night's game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking of the weather, conditions are expected to be pleasant with the temperature hovering around 25-26 degrees Celsius. Humidity, meanwhile, will be high, ranging in the 70s.

"He doesn't have full control over everything" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting on Rishabh Pant being suspended for a game

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting recently pointed out that Khaleel Ahmed's four wides in his final over against RR delayed proceedings, leading to Rishabh Pant's suspension

"As a team, we've known for about six-seven games that he's been on two strikes so there was a chance," Ponting told reporters. "We could have actually stood him down as a captain to potentially stop this happening. But at the end of the day, like it or not, it's the captain's responsibility for the time that's taken on the field. He doesn't have full control over everything."

"Circumstantially, he was a little unlucky in the last game. Going into Khaleel's last over, the over where he bowled four wides in, at that stage we were only three minutes behind. If Khaleel had bowled a regulation over there without the extra balls and then Kuldeep comes in next over and got a wicket like he did, we would have got all that time back. So the fact that Khaleel's over went for nine minutes and in that stage of the game, there's no way we can drag it back."

Who should lead the Delhi Capitals in the absence of Rishabh Pant? Let us know in the comments.

