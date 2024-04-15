Bengaluru rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns in this year's cash-rich league so far. Home team RCB find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have won only one out of six matches and have two points in their kitty. SRH, on the other hand, are currently placed fourth in the standings with six points. They have won three out of five matches.

Bengaluru haven't found their mojo at all in IPL 2024. Barring Virat Kohli, none of the batters have hit the right chords, and there is not much to talk about their bowling. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal have performed in patches and lacked consistency.

SRH, meanwhile, have been led well by Pat Cummins in this season so far. The team has also performed well and stepped up when needed, which keeps them in good stead ahead of the RCB clash.

While a highly anticipated contest awaits fans, there is no chance of rainfall during the game much to their delight. Bengaluru has not witnessed any showers in the past month and the dry spell is expected to continue, according to Accuweather.

The temperature will also be pleasant as the aforementioned report, hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will also remain low on Monday night.

"We haven't played the way we want to play" - RCB director of cricket Mo Babat

Bengaluru are among the perennial underachievers in the IPL, and this season has been no different. RCB's director of cricket Mo Babat accepted that they haven't been good this season.

"There's no hiding away from the fact that we haven't played the way we want to play," Babat told reporters. "When you go into the competition, you work out what you think your best chances of winning are."

"We came into this competition in the last year of an auction cycle, you go to the auction, you improve the team, the best you can, you set the strategy, and you come in and you expect to deliver. Now, we haven't played the way we want to play."

Can the Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to winning ways against the SunRisers Hyderabad? Let us know in the comments.