"Best bid ever" - Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals sign Shafali Verma for ₹2 crore at WPL Auction 2023

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 13, 2023 18:11 IST
Shafali Verma will play for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023
Shafali Verma will play for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023

Star Indian opener Shafali Verma will represent the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. DC roped her in for a price of ₹2 crore at the WPL Auction 2023 earlier today.

Verma has made a name for herself with her fantastic batting performances for the Indian women's cricket team. As far as her numbers in international cricket are concerned, she has played 52 T20Is for India, scoring 1,264 runs at a strike rate of 134.47.

Earlier this year, Shafali Verma captained the Indian team to the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup championship. Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the 19-year-old women's cricketer earn a mega deal worth ₹2 crore at the WPL Auction 2023.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

India’s U19 T20 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma is sold to Delhi Capitals! 💥🇮🇳#DC #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/2PvVnYoCSO
@Sportskeeda @TheShafaliVerma Best bid ever
@Sportskeeda @TheShafaliVerma CAPTAIN SURE...👍👍👍👍👍
Young, bold and ready to roar 🔥Bataao Dilliwaalon, how excited are you to see her in 🔴🔵? #YehHaiNayiDilli #WPLAuction #CapitalsUniverse https://t.co/Mjqjhxch0E
@DelhiCapitals @TheShafaliVerma We want to see @TheShafaliVerma as captain of @DelhiCapitals As 17+17 = Rishabh pant+ shafali Verma 👌👌
They have a type don't they twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/…
Jemimah Rodrigues.Meg Lanning.Shafali Verma.- Delhi Capitals got 3 fantastic players in no time!
@mufaddal_vohra Delhi is always known for buying explosive openers... So, no big surprise here...
@mufaddal_vohra Delhi is doing some great stuff, bit late but there now @DelhiCapitals
@mufaddal_vohra Delhi will be a strong team this time that can actually get the trophy.
@mufaddal_vohra 17🤝 17Shafali 🤝 Rishabh pant

Shafali Verma sparked a bidding war among 3 franchises at the WPL Auction 2023

As mentioned earlier, Verma is one of the best women's cricketers in India right now. Her brilliant performances at the international level helped her earn bids from three out of the five teams present at the WPL Auction 2023.

Delhi Capitals opened the bidding with a base price bid worth ₹50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined the race to sign Verma with a bid of ₹55 lakh. RCB and DC took the price to ₹1.2 crore before Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the bidding war.

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 2 (Image: Getty)
India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 2 (Image: Getty)

Verma's price crossed ₹1.5 crore soon after. Royal Challengers Bangalore then opted out of the bidding war, leaving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to fight it out for Shafali's services. Eventually, DC outbid MI by submitting a bid worth ₹2 crore to sign the hard-hitting Indian opener.

Can Shafali help the Delhi Capitals become the champions of the inaugural Women's Premier League season? Share your views in the comments box below.

