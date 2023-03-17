Create

"Best reply to haters" - Twitter erupts as KL Rahul hits match-winning 75* in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 17, 2023 21:17 IST
KL Rahul
KL Rahul shared an unbeaten 108-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to rescue India from 83-5.

KL Rahul shone for Team India in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday (March 17).

The right-hander scored a much-needed half-century when India needed it the most. Chasing a tricky target of 189, Rahul remained unbeaten on 75 off 91, including a maximum and seven boundaries. He also shared a match-winning partnership of 108* with Ravindra Jadeja (45*) for the sixth wicket as the duo led the hosts' recovery from 83-5. For Australia, Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets, while Marcus Stoinis took two.

With the victory, Rahul ensured that the Men in Blue took the lead in the three-match ODI series against the visitors. Team India fans were delighted with KL Rahul’s match-winning innings.

One tweeted:

"What a performance, well played! This is the best reply to haters."
What a performance well played this is the best reply to haters @klrahul @BCCI @indiacricket_10 #bcci #klrahul #icc #cricket #congratulations https://t.co/oGJCPLJzqZ

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Superb game awareness and composure from these two under pressure. Well played @klrahul & @imjadeja 👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvAUS https://t.co/JbglgYacsb
Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS https://t.co/tCs74rBiLP
I AM SORRY @klrahul Have doubted ur calibers, Now two times saving india from collapses First v SL then v AUSI APOLOGIZE U AS LOUDLY AS I BASHED U!!#INDvsAUS https://t.co/7qlA2IaXhy
#KLRahul𓃵 🫡😊 twitter.com/sir_Jenishpate…
#INDvsAUSSeeing KL Rahul score a half century..Sasur Ji be like : https://t.co/FQbgQBQNbr
@BCCI @klrahul @mastercardindia Middle order batter KL in ODIs ✅
If #Rajnikanth sir around, the lost form also will be back.#KLRahul𓃵 #INDvsAUS
A calmer, composed, disciplined KL Rahul innings. Most importantly, it came when India needed. #INDvsAUS #KLRahul
@BCCI @klrahul @mastercardindia Rahul in IPL and in matches which doesn't matter: https://t.co/sJFyVASe3v
Well played KL🙌❣️Some people will need this today! #KLRahul𓃵 #klrahul https://t.co/1ZGjXAs8sC
@klrahul is the new @cheteshwar1 of Indian cricket team. Gets enough chances to get back in his form.
Kl Rahul in ODIS>>>
Cometh the man Cometh the hour #KLRahul𓃵 - a knock to remember both for fans and h##e#s 💯💯💯 @klrahul keep it up #INDvsAUS #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/FZJpwclOfJ

Earlier in the day, a clinical bowling performance helped the hosts bundle out Australia for 188 in 35.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj starred with three wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya scalped one wicket apiece. For the Aussies, Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat, scoring 81 off 65, including five sixes and ten fours.

KL Rahul continues to shine for Team India ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

For the uninitiated, it was Rahul's second match-winning knock for India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

The 30-year-old recently scored an unbeaten 64 off 103, including six fours against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where he saved the Men in Blue from an early collapse. Team India won that series decider by four wickets to clinch the ODI series 2-1 at home.

KL Rahul will next be in action in the second ODI against the Aussies in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19), where he will look to continue his sublime form.

