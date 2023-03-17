"Best reply to haters" - Twitter erupts as KL Rahul hits match-winning 75* in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

KL Rahul shone for Team India in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday (March 17).

The right-hander scored a much-needed half-century when India needed it the most. Chasing a tricky target of 189, Rahul remained unbeaten on 75 off 91, including a maximum and seven boundaries. He also shared a match-winning partnership of 108* with Ravindra Jadeja (45*) for the sixth wicket as the duo led the hosts' recovery from 83-5. For Australia, Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets, while Marcus Stoinis took two.

With the victory, Rahul ensured that the Men in Blue took the lead in the three-match ODI series against the visitors. Team India fans were delighted with KL Rahul’s match-winning innings.

One tweeted:

"What a performance, well played! This is the best reply to haters."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

#INDvAUS Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.

Soham M II DIAMOND KUMAR YADAV @112of51Rajkot



Have doubted ur calibers, Now two times saving india from collapses First v SL then v AUS



I APOLOGIZE U AS LOUDLY AS I BASHED U!!



Soham M II DIAMOND KUMAR YADAV @112of51Rajkot

I AM SORRY @klrahul Have doubted ur calibers, Now two times saving india from collapses First v SL then v AUSI APOLOGIZE U AS LOUDLY AS I BASHED U!!

#INDvsAUS

Rᴇᴛɪʀᴇᴅ Sᴘɪʀɪᴛ 🍥 @retired_spirit #INDvsAUS

Seeing KL Rahul score a half century..



Rᴇᴛɪʀᴇᴅ Sᴘɪʀɪᴛ 🍥 @retired_spirit #INDvsAUS

Seeing KL Rahul score a half century..

Sasur Ji be like :

Arindam @movienut03



Arindam @movienut03

#INDvsAUS #KLRahul A calmer, composed, disciplined KL Rahul innings. Most importantly, it came when India needed.

nitinmodi @nitinmodidoer @klrahul is the new @cheteshwar1 of Indian cricket team. Gets enough chances to get back in his form.

Sujith @Sujith_Reddy07 Kl Rahul in ODIS>>>

Earlier in the day, a clinical bowling performance helped the hosts bundle out Australia for 188 in 35.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj starred with three wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya scalped one wicket apiece. For the Aussies, Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat, scoring 81 off 65, including five sixes and ten fours.

KL Rahul continues to shine for Team India ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

For the uninitiated, it was Rahul's second match-winning knock for India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

The 30-year-old recently scored an unbeaten 64 off 103, including six fours against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where he saved the Men in Blue from an early collapse. Team India won that series decider by four wickets to clinch the ODI series 2-1 at home.

KL Rahul will next be in action in the second ODI against the Aussies in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19), where he will look to continue his sublime form.

