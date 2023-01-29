Create

"Better than the India men’s international team" - Fans erupt on Twitter as India-W bundle out England-W for 68 in U19 Womens T20 World Cup final

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 29, 2023 07:53 PM IST
India Women
India Women bowled out England Women for 68 runs in U19 T20 World Cup final.

India Women shone in the U19 T20 World Cup final against England Women in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday (January 29).

The Women in Blue bowled out England for just 68 in 17.1 overs in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra picked up two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, captain Shafali Varma, Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav settled for one wicket apiece. Soumya Tiwari effected a brilliant run-out to put Team India in the driving seat.

Ryana McDonald Gay was the top scorer for England with 19 off 24. Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale and Nimah Fiona Holland were the other batters who reached double figures.

Indian fans were excited to witness England's collapse. They credited Shafali Varma and Co. for their brilliant bowling and fielding displays. Some also said that India Women will take the revenge of the men’s team's semifinal loss to England in the T20 World Cup last year.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Bade Bhaiya ka badla Chhoti bahan legi aaj🤞🏻🤞🏻.. Common India 🇮🇳 #INDvsENG https://t.co/wer49qeFDd
We are winning 🏆 Women’s Under-19 World Cup 2023. What a bowling display from our young girls. Angrezo ko phenta laga diya.#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG #ShafaliVerma https://t.co/fTEb36cm1M
Ye match toh shuru hote hi khtm ho gaya 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ #U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG
Women and blue 💙🔥💪#INDvsENG #T20WorldCup #WomenAndBlue#under19worldcup
This England team not deserve this final. Overall India team looking very dangerous. I hope after some hours India will final winner.#final #INDvsENG #under19worldcup #U19T20WorldCup #teamindia #bcci @ICHOfficial
@ESPNcricinfo Champion stuff from a champion team. Let's finish it asap.#U19T20WorldCup#INDvENG #INDvsENG
Blinder from Archana DeviIndia all over England...#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/DgVZKFgbgU
Watching cricket after long time......god dont dissapppint me now.India all over england.Come on girls🔥#INDvsENG
WHAT A DIRECT HIT BY SOUMYA TIWARI!!! INDIAN WOMEN ARE ON FIRE!!!! WOW!!!! THEY ARE FIELDING BETTER THAN THE INDIAN MEN'S INTERNATIONAL TEAM!!!!#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG https://t.co/7vQaq7OFoo
The way these girls are fielding! Dang!🔥 #INDvsENG #U19T20WorldCup

India Women's run to U19 T20 World Cup final

Shafali Varma-led Indian Women produced some stunning performances to reach the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final. They will now look to win the final and lift their maiden trophy.

Shweta Sehrawat and Shafali Verma emerged among the top five run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 292 and 257 runs respectively. Parshavi Chopra picked up 11 wickets in six games, while Mannat Kashyap and Archana Devi picked up nine and eight wickets respectively.

India Women's Road to U19 T20 World Cup final

beat South Africa Women U19 by 7 wickets

beat UAE Women U19 by 122 runs

beat Scotland Women U19 by 83 runs

lost to Australia Women U19 by 7 wickets

beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets

beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets

