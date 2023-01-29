"Better than the India men’s international team" - Fans erupt on Twitter as India-W bundle out England-W for 68 in U19 Womens T20 World Cup final

India Women shone in the U19 T20 World Cup final against England Women in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday (January 29).
The Women in Blue bowled out England for just 68 in 17.1 overs in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra picked up two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, captain Shafali Varma, Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav settled for one wicket apiece. Soumya Tiwari effected a brilliant run-out to put Team India in the driving seat.
Ryana McDonald Gay was the top scorer for England with 19 off 24. Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale and Nimah Fiona Holland were the other batters who reached double figures.
Indian fans were excited to witness England's collapse. They credited Shafali Varma and Co. for their brilliant bowling and fielding displays. Some also said that India Women will take the revenge of the men’s team's semifinal loss to England in the T20 World Cup last year.
India Women's run to U19 T20 World Cup final
Shafali Varma-led Indian Women produced some stunning performances to reach the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final. They will now look to win the final and lift their maiden trophy.
Shweta Sehrawat and Shafali Verma emerged among the top five run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 292 and 257 runs respectively. Parshavi Chopra picked up 11 wickets in six games, while Mannat Kashyap and Archana Devi picked up nine and eight wickets respectively.
India Women's Road to U19 T20 World Cup final
beat South Africa Women U19 by 7 wickets
beat UAE Women U19 by 122 runs
beat Scotland Women U19 by 83 runs
lost to Australia Women U19 by 7 wickets
beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
