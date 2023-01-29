"Better than the India men’s international team" - Fans erupt on Twitter as India-W bundle out England-W for 68 in U19 Womens T20 World Cup final

India Women shone in the U19 T20 World Cup final against England Women in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday (January 29).

The Women in Blue bowled out England for just 68 in 17.1 overs in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra picked up two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, captain Shafali Varma, Mannat Kashyap and Sonam Yadav settled for one wicket apiece. Soumya Tiwari effected a brilliant run-out to put Team India in the driving seat.

Ryana McDonald Gay was the top scorer for England with 19 off 24. Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale and Nimah Fiona Holland were the other batters who reached double figures.

Indian fans were excited to witness England's collapse. They credited Shafali Varma and Co. for their brilliant bowling and fielding displays. Some also said that India Women will take the revenge of the men’s team's semifinal loss to England in the T20 World Cup last year.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 Women’s Under-19 World Cup 2023. What a bowling display from our young girls. Angrezo ko phenta laga diya.



#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG #ShafaliVerma We are winningWomen’s Under-19 World Cup 2023. What a bowling display from our young girls. Angrezo ko phenta laga diya. We are winning 🏆 Women’s Under-19 World Cup 2023. What a bowling display from our young girls. Angrezo ko phenta laga diya.#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG #ShafaliVerma https://t.co/fTEb36cm1M

parthhhh @Sportify07 🤷🏻‍♂️ #INDvsENG Ye match toh shuru hote hi khtm ho gaya🤷🏻‍♂️ #U19T20WorldCup Ye match toh shuru hote hi khtm ho gaya 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ #U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG

Akshay @akshay_0901

India all over england.

Come on girls

#INDvsENG Watching cricket after long time......god dont dissapppint me now.India all over england.Come on girls Watching cricket after long time......god dont dissapppint me now.India all over england.Come on girls🔥#INDvsENG

Chinmay Rane @cvrane



#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG WHAT A DIRECT HIT BY SOUMYA TIWARI!!! INDIAN WOMEN ARE ON FIRE!!!! WOW!!!! THEY ARE FIELDING BETTER THAN THE INDIAN MEN'S INTERNATIONAL TEAM!!!! WHAT A DIRECT HIT BY SOUMYA TIWARI!!! INDIAN WOMEN ARE ON FIRE!!!! WOW!!!! THEY ARE FIELDING BETTER THAN THE INDIAN MEN'S INTERNATIONAL TEAM!!!!#U19T20WorldCup #INDvsENG https://t.co/7vQaq7OFoo

India Women's run to U19 T20 World Cup final

Shafali Varma-led Indian Women produced some stunning performances to reach the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final. They will now look to win the final and lift their maiden trophy.

Shweta Sehrawat and Shafali Verma emerged among the top five run-scorers in the tournament, scoring 292 and 257 runs respectively. Parshavi Chopra picked up 11 wickets in six games, while Mannat Kashyap and Archana Devi picked up nine and eight wickets respectively.

India Women's Road to U19 T20 World Cup final

beat South Africa Women U19 by 7 wickets

beat UAE Women U19 by 122 runs

beat Scotland Women U19 by 83 runs

lost to Australia Women U19 by 7 wickets

beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets

beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets

