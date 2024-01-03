"Bobzie the King could never" - Fans erupt as No. 9 batter Aamer Jamal scores 82 in 3rd AUS vs PAK Test

Playing in his debut series, Pakistani pacer Aamer Jamal dazzled viewers with his batting exploits on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Coming out to bat at No. 9, Jamal added crucial runs for his side towards the backend of the innings. He contributed 82 runs off 97 deliveries, registering the highest-ever score by a Pakistani No. 9 in Australia.

The 27-year-old was lauded by several fans on social media for his gutsy knock. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Aamer Jamal was dropped on 13 by Nathan Lyon off his own bowling in the 58th over. The missed opportunity proved costly for the hosts as Jamal counterattacked the opposition bowlers with great aplomb.

Despite a disastrous start, the Men in Green were able to register a 313-run total, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Jamal.

Aamer Jamal is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the three-match Test series against Australia

Aamer Jamal has made a significant impact in his debut Test series. The right-arm fast bowler had a dream debut outing, bagging a six-wicket haul in the first innings at Perth.

With 12 scalps to his name, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ongoing series. In addition to that, he has also mustered 125 runs from five innings and is the fourth-highest run-getter for his team, ahead of the likes of Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique.

Australia finished 6/0 at stumps on Day 1. David Warner (6*) and Usman Khawaja will resume their batting on Day 2 morning.

The home team has already pocketed the series by claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead with their comprehensive wins in the first two encounters. Pakistan will look to end the series on a high note by claiming their first Test win on Australian soil since 1995-96.

