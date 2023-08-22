"Both of those two names will be set for a big World Cup" - Matthew Hayden bullish on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma starring in World Cup 2023

Former Australian great Matthew Hayden remained confident about Team India's superstar batting duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma putting in strong performances in the home World Cup.

While Rohit has been consistent in the 50-over format for several years, Kohli is back at his best after an iffy 2022. The former Indian skipper averaged only 27.45 last year in 11 games but has turned it around, with a 53.37 average in 11 games this year.

King Kohli has scored almost 13,00 runs at an extraordinary average of 57.32, including 46 centuries (second only to Sachin Tendulkar). Rohit also boasts an outstanding record in the 50-over format, with almost 10,000 runs at an average of 48.69.

Speaking to the media during the CEAT Cricket Rating Award, Hayden felt that the century in the final Test against Australia earlier this year reignited Kohli.

"Since his hundred against Australia in Ahmedabad, I’ve seen a different Virat Kohli. I haven’t seen a lot of his performances of late coming into the West Indies. But big players want big tournaments and both of those two names will be set for a big World Cup. They’ll both play I think according to that. I wouldn’t be too worried about it," said Hayden.

Kohli also has an impressive record at the World Cup, with over 1,000 runs in 26 games at an average of 46.81 and two centuries. On the other hand, Rohit averages 65.20 in 17 World Cup games, including a record five centuries in the 2019 edition.

On the bowling front, Hayden admitted that it must have been a tough call for the selectors to leave Yuzvendra Chahal out of the squad for the Asia Cup.

"There’re some big omissions. Chahal in particular, that leg-spinner is such a superb player and (it) must be tough for the selectors because they’ve also got another one in Kuldeep (Yadav)…. he’s a superb player. So, they’ve gone for that as an option," said Hayden.

Kuldeep's outstanding run in ODIs has made him the first-choice spinner ahead of Chahal this year. The left-arm leg-spinner has played 11 ODIs this year and picked up 22 wickets at an impressive average of 17.18.

Meanwhile, Chahal has played in just two ODI games for India in 2023 and has been left out of the Asia Cup squad following an inconsistent series against the West Indies.

"It’s not always the innovation that wins you World Cups" - Matthew Hayden on the role of the head coach

Rahul Dravid has been criticized for mixed results as the head coach of India.

Matthew Hayden defended Team India head coach Rahul Dravid amidst criticism of his conservative approach and mixed results.

Since taking over as coach in November 2021, Dravid has overseen Test and ODI series losses in South Africa and embarrassing defeats to Bangladesh and West Indies in an ODI and T20 series.

However, Hayden felt that the role of a coach is more in working with the younger players rather than innovations. He used Brendon McCullum as a case in point where despite all the hoopla surrounding the Bazball, the recent Ashes series was only a 2-2 draw.

"Like Rahul (Dravid) is important for your Tilak Varmas, he is, probably, important for your Suryakumar Yadavs as well. We’re gonna have another great name here in Baz (Brendon) McCullum…where it’s not always the innovation that wins you World Cups or tournaments. I mean, as much as people were talking about Bazball, it was still in England, a drawn series (Ashes 2023)," said Hayden.

Dravid has tasted tremendous success as a coach at the Under-19 level, leading the side to a World Cup triumph in 2018 and finishing as runner-up in 2016. He will look to replicate similar success in the upcoming ODI World Cup as the Men in Blue aim to end their ICC title drought since 2013.