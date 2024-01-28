"Brain fade moment" - Fans unhappy with Mohammed Siraj's shot selection in 4th innings of IND vs ENG 1st Test

Team India's Mohammed Siraj was dismissed in the final over of Day 4 in the Test series opener against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28.

The Men in Blue were bundled out following Siraj's dismissal, suffering a heartbreaking 28-run defeat in the first game of the five-match series. The tailender stepped out and attempted to slog one off Tom Hartley's bowling.

However, he failed to get any connection and was ultimately stumped out. Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Siraj's shot selection at the crucial juncture.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

India needed to chase down a 231-run target in the fourth innings to win the Hyderabad Test. However, the team's frontline batters failed to score big. The lower-order batter put up a strong fight, but it was not enough.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj formed a 25-run partnership for the last wicket. Siraj scored 12 runs, while Bumrah remained unbeaten on six.

"I wanted them to take the game to the fifth day" - Rohit Sharma on Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the side performed poorly with the bat in the fourth innings. He mentioned that he wanted the pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to try and take the game to the fifth day.

Sharma also lauded England's Ollie Pope for his exceptional knock of 196 in the second innings. Speaking in the post-match presentation, he said:

"Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. Having got a lead of 190, we thought we were very much in the batting. Exceptional batting, one of the best I have seen in Indian conditions by an overseas batter, Ollie Pope played a brilliant knock.

"We bowled in the right areas. The bowlers executed the plans really well, you got to take your hat off to Pope and say well played. Overall, we failed as a team. We didn't bat well enough. I wanted them (Siraj and Bumrah) to take the game to the fifth day.

"The lower order fought really well there. You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren't."

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The second match will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App