Skipper Jasprit Bumrah showed just why he is one of the best in the business as he turned in a death-bowling masterclass in the 2nd T20I against Ireland at The Village in Malahide, Dublin. He added the finishing touches as India wrapped up a 33-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

While the Men in Blue were in control of their defense from the outset, Bumrah conceded a solitary run in the 17th over. He then returned to send down a wicket-maiden in the 20th, even as the last ball resulted in four byes owing to a fumble from wicket-keeper Sanju Samson.

Having returned from a long-standing layoff due to a stress fracture in his back, Bumrah has looked every bit the bowler the world has known him to be in these two games so far. On Sunday, he got his speeds, yorkers and variations absolutely on the money to return 2/15 off his four overs.

Fans were absolutely thrilled with his performance



India secure clinical 33-run win to clinch series against Ireland

Inserted in to bat first, India were in a spot of bother early on, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma dismissed in quick succession. Vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the ship in the company of Sanju Samson as they slowly began to find the boundaries.

Gaikwad top-scored with a 43-ball 58, while Samson chipped in with a 26-ball 40. When the innings seemed to stagnate thereafter, Rinku Singh showed just why he earned a spot in the national side as its finisher, carting a 21-ball 38 to power India to 185/5.

In response, Andy Balbirnie ran a one-man show for the hosts as Ireland's batters came apart, losing wickets far too regularly. They were almost always playing catch-up, and despite Balbirnie's 72 off 51 deliveries, the Indian bowlers kept the scoring rate in check to clinch a 33-run win.

Apart from Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece, much like in the series opener. Arshdeep Singh also chipped in with a wicket as the visitors coasted home.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, August 23.

