"But but pace is pace yaar"- Fans troll Pakistan bowlers after Afghanistan openers post mammoth partnership

Afghanistan produced a contrasting batting performance against Pakistan compared to the first game as they scored 300/5 in the second ODI played at Hambantota on Thursday, August 24.

While Afghanistan couldn't quite get the finish they would have hoped for, a solid opening partnership of 227 between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran ensured that they had a competitive total on the board.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Pakistan bowling for not being good enough in the second ODI, despite bowling out Afghanistan for just 59 in their previous game. Here are some of the reactions:

Gurbaz and Ibrahim smashed Pakistan bowlers from the get-go

The Men in Green weren't quite able to get the same help that they got in the first game under the lights and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran took full toll of it. They kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals and runs were being leaked from both ends.

Captain Babar Azam seemed short of ideas as Gurbaz scored a sensational 151 off 151 balls. Ibrahim also scored a well-made 80 and it seemed like Afghanistan were on their way to a mammoth score.

The bowlers made a strong comeback towards the backend of the innings as Afghanistan just about managed to reach the 300-run mark. Babar Azam and Co. will know that with a couple of strong partnerships, they can chase this total down.

However, Afghanistan bowlers will know the kind of help that the opposition pacers got in the previous game and will look for early wickets, backed with some top-quality spinners.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal.