"Buttler coming for Virat's 973" - Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler blazes away to 20-ball half-century in SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match

By Sooryanarayanan Sesha
Modified Apr 02, 2023 16:56 IST
Jos Buttler was on a rampage in RR
Jos Buttler was on a rampage in RR's opening fixture of IPL 2023 (Picture Credits: IPL).

Jos Buttler picked up from where he left off last year as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their IPL 2023 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

The England white-ball captain walked out to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and showed no mercy to the SRH bowlers. While Jaiswal got off to a flyer, Buttler caught up and overtook his partner with a sleuth of big hits all around the park.

RR raced along in the powerplay and rendered the SunRisers bowling attack clueless, with Buttler racing to a half-century off just 20 deliveries, the fastest of IPL 2023 so far.

While Fazalhaq Farooqi castled him for a 22-ball 54, the damage was done with the Royals racking up 85 in the powerplay. Fans were left amazed by Buttler's pyrotechnics and waxed lyrical over the same on Twitter.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to his onslaught:

Buttler coming for Virat's 973
What a partnership that was. Buttler has a fifty in the power play! That was some very skillful batting on a track that only a batter could have prepared
End of a crazy partnership, 85 runs from just 5.5 overs. Jos Buttler scored 54 runs from 22 balls. https://t.co/6zJXHqpTSc
Exhibit 147 of Jos Buttler being one of the most versatile t20 batters in the world
50 for Jos Buttler his 1st of the season in just 20 balls. He is in no mood to give his Orange Cap away 😭😭 https://t.co/RqPpTFIm5g
Jos Buttler giving meaning to “Fortune favours the bold”, the timing has been so good but even the mishits are going for boundaries. 🔥🔥 #TATAWPL
#IPL2023 #SRHvRR Every Rajasthan Royals fan to Jos Buttler 😂😂 https://t.co/kiDP0JCklE
Buttler 973 watch starts from game 1, here we go again
EA cricket mode activated by Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal 😭
Buttler rn: https://t.co/IS8li2JhWY
I am already scared to imagine Buttler against our bowlers😭😭 https://t.co/fxmJhEjklx
Buttler is not that far off the best T20 batter of all time. Who’s ahead? ABDV, Gayle, Virat I guess? Maybe McCullum? He’s coming for that crown, promise.
Jos Buttler 😈😈#SRHvRR #IPL23 https://t.co/xAooLhLAZf
Damn, listening to Halla Bol play after a Jos Buttler six is a feeling we missed so much. 🔥

Jos Buttler's blitz puts RR on course for a massive total in IPL 2023 clash against SRH

In the absence of regular skipper Aiden Markram, who is on national duty, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked out for the toss to lead SRH against RR. He inserted the visitors into batting first, but the move backfired with Buttler and Jaiswal ripping the bowlers to shreds.

With a blistering start set up by the openers, skipper Sanju Samson walked out at the fall of the lone wicket in the powerplay as he joined Jaiswal to keep the momentum going.

Jos Buttler departs after playing an explosive innings! 🏏💥#SRHvRR #IPL2023 https://t.co/FdCLxj3zVp

At the time of writing, RR are in 122/1 10 overs and are on track to post a humongous total that could bat SRH out of the game on a belter of a surface.

The hosts will need a special effort from their bowlers in the second half of the essay if they are to keep the Royals down to a chasable total.

Will Jos Buttler win the Orange Cap again in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

Edited by Samya Majumdar
