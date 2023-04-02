"Buttler coming for Virat's 973" - Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler blazes away to 20-ball half-century in SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match

Jos Buttler picked up from where he left off last year as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opened their IPL 2023 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.
The England white-ball captain walked out to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and showed no mercy to the SRH bowlers. While Jaiswal got off to a flyer, Buttler caught up and overtook his partner with a sleuth of big hits all around the park.
RR raced along in the powerplay and rendered the SunRisers bowling attack clueless, with Buttler racing to a half-century off just 20 deliveries, the fastest of IPL 2023 so far.
While Fazalhaq Farooqi castled him for a 22-ball 54, the damage was done with the Royals racking up 85 in the powerplay. Fans were left amazed by Buttler's pyrotechnics and waxed lyrical over the same on Twitter.
Here's a look at some of the reactions to his onslaught:
Jos Buttler's blitz puts RR on course for a massive total in IPL 2023 clash against SRH
In the absence of regular skipper Aiden Markram, who is on national duty, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked out for the toss to lead SRH against RR. He inserted the visitors into batting first, but the move backfired with Buttler and Jaiswal ripping the bowlers to shreds.
With a blistering start set up by the openers, skipper Sanju Samson walked out at the fall of the lone wicket in the powerplay as he joined Jaiswal to keep the momentum going.
At the time of writing, RR are in 122/1 10 overs and are on track to post a humongous total that could bat SRH out of the game on a belter of a surface.
The hosts will need a special effort from their bowlers in the second half of the essay if they are to keep the Royals down to a chasable total.
Will Jos Buttler win the Orange Cap again in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!
Also read: 3 reasons why Shikhar Dhawan can enjoy a good IPL 2023 season for PBKS
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.
Poll : Will Jos Buttler retain his Orange Cap in IPL 2023?
Yes
No
0 votes