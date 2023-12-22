"Buttler era has been about nothing but losing for England" - Fans troll England after T20I series defeat to West Indies

England continued their downfall in white-ball cricket with a 2-3 T20I series defeat against the West Indies. Following defeats in the opening two games, the visitors responded in style by winning the next two to level the series at 2-2.

However, the hosts restricted England to a paltry 132 in the series decider and chased down the target in the final over to win their third consecutive T20I series. For England, it ended a dismal tour of the West Indies, losing the ODI and T20I series.

Surprisingly, it was the West Indies' second straight T20I series win over England and fourth in their last five.

After being the white-ball juggernaut for the last seven years, England's performance have gone down alarmingly. They endured a dismal ODI World Cup followed by back-to-back series defeats in the Caribbean.

Only a year back, England were T20 champions at the World Cup in Australia, a tournament the West Indies failed to qualify for. Yet, roles have reversed as the teams look ahead to the T20 World Cup in West Indies in June next year.

The slew of results had fans having fun at England's expense, with several calling for skipper Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott's head.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"160 could have been a good score to defend" - Jos Buttler

West Indies continued their improved showing in T20Is.

England skipper Jos Buttler lamented the side's poor batting display and admitted they were around 30 runs short of a competitive total.

After being put into bat, the visitors got off to a solid start at 24/0 before folding for a below-par 132. England fought valiantly with the ball in defense of the total but finished second best.

At the post-match presentation, Buttler remained upbeat despite the series defeat by saying:

"The conditions were different. 160 could have been a good score to defend. We did well to hang in there. Had we got few more runs to play, could have been different. ( On Phil Salt) He has had a brilliant series. As a team we would take the learnings. Everyone got a hang of the new rule pretty quickly. The breeze plays a big part here. We have had a fantastic series, would have loved to win it."

Despite the series defeat, opening batter Phil Salt was the Player of the Series with 331 runs in the five games at an average of almost 83 and a strike rate of 185.95, including two centuries.

England will travel to India for a tough five-match Test series, starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will embark on a tour down under, starting with a two-Test series in Adelaide on January 17.

