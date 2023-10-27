"Can only perform against B,C team or Nepal" - Fans slam Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his knock in SA vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had another underwhelming outing by his standards in the 2023 World Cup match against South Africa in Chennai on Friday, October 27. Babar was dismissed for 50 runs off 65 balls and couldn't cash in on the start that he had got in a crunch game for his team.

For the outstanding records that the No. 1 ranked ODI batter has, Babar has left fans frustrated on not being able to convert these fifties into massive hundreds. Quite a few fans were also disappointed to see his strike rate and a lack of urgency in scoring his runs.

Here are some of the reactions to Babar's knock:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Babar Azam and co. seem to have posted an under-par total

Babar Azam and others not being able to convert their starts into big scores meant that Pakistan were bowled out for 270 in the 47th over. They just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and didn't really get a massive partnership going.

The one stand of 84 runs between Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel did give Pakistan some hope of breaching the 300-run mark, but some questionable shot selection led to them not even playing their full quota of 50 overs.

Despite losing a couple of wickets at the time of writing, South Africa have already breached the 100-run mark and look more and more comfortable to chase the total down. Pakistan really need an inspirational spell from someone to cause some panic in the South African camp.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi