"Can't imagine Russell+Rinku playing together for KKR"- Fans go ballistic over Andre Russell's sensational performance on West Indies return

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell delivered a loud statement on his international comeback in the first T20I against England in Barbados on December 12.

Playing in his first international game since November 2021, Russell broke a dangerous 77-run opening partnership by dismissing Phil Salt. He returned to dismiss another dangerman, Liam Livingstone, who was batting on 27 off 18 deliveries.

Russell finished with impressive figures of 3/19 in four overs to restrict the visitors to 171. With the bat, the West Indies had valuable contributions from almost the entire batting lineup but needed the finishing prowess of the Jamaican all-rounder.

Coming in at a precarious 123/6 with 49 runs needed off 32 balls, Russell reminded fans of his big-hitting ability. He smashed an unbeaten 29 off 14 deliveries, including two fours and as many sixes to propel the hosts to a four-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

The sensational all-round performance also earned Russell the Player of the Match award, as the West Indies took a 1-0 series lead in the five-match series.

Among the fan-favorites, Andre Russell's extraordinary comeback had fans on Twitter go berserk.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"When I got a call-up two weeks back, I was dreaming about getting a MoM award" - Andre Russell

Russell shared a match-winning 49-run partnership with skipper Rovman Powell.

Andre Russell spoke about how he dreamt of being awarded the Player of the Match in his first match back for the West Indies.

The 35-year-old played a vital role in the side's 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup triumphs. However, lack of fitness and form led to his absence from the T20I side since the 2021 T20 World Cup at U.A.E.

After his magnificent return, Russell said at the post-match presentation:

"Actually, life is so funny. When I got a call-up two weeks back, I was dreaming about getting a MoM award, I didn't know how it would have happen though. Since the CPL season, the wicket has been up and down, two-paced, you'll have to bowl a lot more cutters. Early on in their innings, runs were scored when there was pace. We bowled very well in the latter half. It was all about batting in pirs, we both have power (on himself and Powell), we knew we could finish off the game if we batted deep."

Despite delivering his magic around the globe in various T20 Leagues, Russell has been inconsistent for the West Indies. He has a T20I average of only 20.26 and a bowling economy of over nine.

However, his return for a new chapter could be the tonic the Caribbean side needs for the home T20 World Cup in June next year.

Russell will be back in action when the two teams meet in the second T20I at Grenada on Thursday, December 14.