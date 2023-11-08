"Captain leading from behind" - Fans react as Jos Buttler falls cheaply in ENG vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

England captain Jos Buttler endured yet another failure with the bat in the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Buttler scored just five runs before being caught at mid-off in the 31st over. The swashbuckling batter has struggled for form throughout the marquee competition. He once again failed to turn things around in his most recent appearance.

Following the dismissal, many fans took to social media to slam Jos Buttler for his lean patch. Here are some of the top reactions:

Jos Buttler has mustered just 111 runs in eight matches at a dismal average of 13.87. He hasn't scored a single half-century in the tournament.

He has also been under the scanner for his captaincy, as the defending champions languish at the bottom of the points table with just one victory to their name at this juncture.

Jos Buttler and company post 339 in 2023 World Cup match vs the Netherlands

Jos Buttler won the toss for England and chose to bat first. Opening batter Dawid Malan came up with a fine knock at the top, scoring 87 runs before being run out.

Ben Stokes stole the show with an inspired knock, notching up his maiden World Cup hundred. The southpaw scored 108 runs off 84 deliveries, including six boundaries and as many sixes.

However, the rest of the middle-order batters failed to make a significant impact. Chris Woakes chipped in with a valuable half-century towards the back end, finishing with 51 runs.

England finished at 339/9 in 50 overs. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with a three-wicket haul. Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek took two scalps each, while Paul van Meekeren claimed a single wicket.

The contest is of utmost importance for both sides as they look to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The top eight teams of the 2023 World Cup, including hosts Pakistan, will qualify for the competition.