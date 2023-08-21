"Chahal ready to buy 3D glasses" - Fans troll Yuzvendra Chahal for missing out on India's Asia Cup squad

Yuzvendra Chahal has unfortunately not made it to India's Asia Cup 2023 squad despite a total of 18 names picked for the tournament. The leg-spinner has been a regular in the white-ball setup but misses out this time as the Men In Blue opted to go with just one wrist-spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

Chahal's performances in white-ball cricket of late have dipped a bit and the same was seen in the West Indies. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel providing that all-round ability, the selectors seemed to have gone with them ahead of Chahal.

Fans on Twitter trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for not making the cut. Some also slammed the board for not giving Chahal chances in multinational tournaments once again.

Tilak Varma gets maiden India call-up, Shreyas and Rahul return

Arguably the biggest positive for the team at the moment is the return of both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the Asia Cup squad. The duo have been mainstays in the ODI middle order and the Men in Blue struggled to replace them when they were unavailable.

Alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma gets a look into the ODI side which is massive for the youngster, albeit as a backup. The southpaw showed incredible promise against the West Indies and that has tempted the selectors to name him in the squad.

With Rahul not completely fit yet as per chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Sanju Samson will travel with the team as a backup wicketkeeper. India will be delighted with a full-strength squad at their disposal.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)