"Changed the direction of the game" - Fans react to Shan Masood's impactful knock in AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood dazzled fans with a fluent half-century in the fourth innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Chasing a stiff target of 317, the Men in Green were off to a poor start, losing opener Abdullah Shafique for four in the fifth over. Masood walked out to bat at No. 3 and batted with great determination under pressure.

The southpaw scored 60 runs off 71 balls, giving his team hope of pulling off a momentous Test victory on Australian soil. His impactful knock came to an end in the 27th over, as he was caught by Steve Smith at second slip off Pat Cummins' bowling.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Shan Masood for his batting exploits in the run chase.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Pakistan were under the pump following an embarrassing 360-run defeat in the Test series opener at Perth. Skipper Shan Masood stepped up by scoring half-centuries in both the innings, registering scores of 54 and 60.

Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza shone with the ball as Shan Masood and Co. bundled out Australia for 262 in the second innings

Pakistan were off to a dream start as their pacers ran through Australia's top order early in the second innings. The hosts found themselves in a precarious position, reeling at 16/4 at one stage.

Australia would have been under a lot of trouble had Abdullah Shafique hung on to Mitchell Marsh's catch at slip in the 16th over. Marsh made the most of the missed chance, scoring 96 runs.

Alex Carey and Steve Smith also chipped in with crucial half-centuries, contributing 53 and 50 runs, respectively. Australia were ultimately bowled out for 262 on Day 4, setting Pakistan a 317-run target.

For the visitors, Shaheen Afridi and young Mir Hamza were the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets each.

