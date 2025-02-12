"Charging towards the Champions Trophy with unstoppable momentum" - Fans hail Team India for completing whitewash in IND vs ENG ODI series 2025

Team India completed the ODI series whitewash over England with another dominant performance in the final encounter at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Having already sealed the series with crushing wins in the opening two ODIs, Rohit Sharma's Men were in no mood to let up.

After back-to-back successful run-chases, India were asked to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler in the final match of the series. The result remained the same as India piled on a massive 356 in 50 overs, thanks to a sparkling century from Shubman Gill.

The ruthlessness continued with the ball as the hosts knocked England over for a paltry 214 in the 35th over to complete a 142-run victory. Team India won the T20I series before the ODIs by a 4-1 margin and their domination was even greater in the 50-over format.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian side for inflicting a series whitewash on England with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Team India for their clean sweep of England with one fan saying on X:

"Awesome one sided series win for India, England were properly Humiliated, India would have probably got better preparation had they played 3 match series against India A."

"INDIA is favorite to win champions trophy... No other team looks strong like India," tweeted another fan.

"India is charging towards the Champions Trophy with unstoppable momentum! Every match, every player, every moment is pushing them closer to glory. They're ready to take on the world and claim that trophy!" wrote a fan.

"Don't see there was anything wrong we did this series" - Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly delighted with the side's thumping 3-0 ODI series win over England ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy. While acknowledging a few areas of improvement, Rohit felt the side ticked all the boxes and did little wrong through the three ODI games.

At the post-match presentation after India's series whitewash over England, Rohit said (via Cricbuzz):

"Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there will be challenges that we could face. I don't see there was anything wrong we did this series. Obviously, there are certain things we are looking at (to improve) and I am not going to stand here and explain those.

"It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear. Obviously, any champion team wants to get better every game and move forward from there."

India will be part of Group A along with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in the eight-team Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

