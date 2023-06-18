Create

"Cheated twice" - Fans erupt as Cameron Green takes stunner at gully to dismiss Ben Duckett in Ashes 2023 opener

By James Kuanal
Modified Jun 18, 2023
Cameron Green
Cameron Green took an exceptional catch to dismiss Ben Duckett on Day 3 of the Ashes opener.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green took a stunning catch on Day 3 of the 2023 Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday (June 18).

The incident took place in the ninth over of England’s second innings off Australian captain Pat Cummins’ bowling. England opener Ben Duckett (19 off 28) edged the ball towards the left of Green at Gully, who was agile on the field.

The tall all-rounder dived to his left to complete the stunning catch as the visitors broke the opening partnership early.

Watch Cameron Green’s catch below:

Grenn CANNOT be stopped in the gully 😍An early breakthrough for the Aussies in overcast conditions.#TheAshes LIVE | nine.social/eCS#9WWOS #Cricket https://t.co/5v4aVSF4Z5

It was the second terrific catch for Green in England this month. The 24-year-old had previously taken the prized wicket of India’s Shubman Gill during the World Test Championship final, where Australia emerged victorious by 209 runs.

Fans on Twitter hailed Cameron Green for his exceptional fielding, while some were critical of his catching at gully. One tweeted:

"You have cheated twice and got away with it. Any slip fielder knows when they have grounded it. Shame on you."
@CameronGreen_ You have cheated twice and got away with it. Any slip fielder knows when they have grounded it. Shame on you.

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Cameron Green took another diving catch in the gully! This means of course that he and the 3rd umpire (Ahsan Raza) are racist cheats!
Cameron Green at gully is probably the best catcher currently in test cricket 😂🥶🔥 #Ashes23 #ENGvAUS
The real Gully Boy. Cameron Green.#Ashes23 #Ashes2023 https://t.co/KRUXSpXajS
Finally Cameron Green grabs a catch at gully CLEANLY https://t.co/0lNiOcBZY2
No, catches don't win matches but they do have an impact. Cameron Green's catches at gully are becoming legendary
Cameron Green is the finest gully fielder ever.#Ashes23 #Ashes2023
Cameron green..! You are a superman in that gully region flying left or right to grab the ball🥶🥵...#Camerongreen#Ashes23
Cam Green is one heck of a fielder 🔥❤️.#camerongreen #AUSvENG #Ashes23 #Edgbaston
@ESPNcricinfo Cameron Green will be the reason for Soft Signal getting scrapped.
Just call him Cameron Gully. Best in the business. Cameron Green is the best in a long, long time #Ashes

Cameron Green’s Australia in driving seat with back-to-back wickets as rain interrupts play on Day 3

A couple of early wickets in the form of Ben Duckett (19) and Zak Crawley (7) helped Australia dominate England as rain interrupted play on Day 3. After Duckett’s dismissal, Crawley was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Scott Boland in the next over.

England are 28/2 at Tea, with Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease.

It's raining again ☔ https://t.co/2XuUHalcZx

Earlier, batting first, England had declared at 393-8, courtesy of a century from Joe Root (118) and fifties from Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zak Crawley (61).

For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4-149, while Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets. Scott Boland and Cameron Green scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Usman Khawaja’s century (141) and half-centuries from Alex Carey (66) and Travis Head (50) helped Australia respond with 386 in their first innings.

For England, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets apiece, while Moeen Ali bagged two. Captain Ben Stokes and James Anderson settled for one apiece.

Edited by Bhargav
