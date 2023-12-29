"Cheating" - Fans react to Mohammad Rizwan’s controversial dismissal in 2nd AUS vs PAK Test

Fans reacted to Mohammad Rizwan's controversial dismissal as Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the second Test in Melbourne on Friday, December 29. The right-handed batter scored 35 off 62, including one six and three boundaries. Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 237 while chasing 317.

For the unversed, Rizwan was caught behind by Alex Carey off Pat Cummins in the 61st over of the run-chase. His wicket ended the visitors' hopes of leveling the series. The ball seemingly hit Rizwan's wristband before going to the 'keeper, and the on-field umpires gave it not out.

Cummins challenged the decision, and the third umpire overturned the on-field decision to out. With the dismissal, Cummins also completed 250 wickets in Tests.

Rizwan had also fallen prey to Cummins in the first innings, scoring 42 off 51. The wicketkeeper-batter had come in for Sarfaraz Ahmed, who played the first Test.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are disappointed with Rizwan’s controversial dismissal in the second innings. One wrote:

"Mohammad Rizwan averages 55 in 4th Innings of a Test match. It wasa the only way they were getting him out, by making up their own rules. Prior to this blatant cheating, he had 330 runs in 8 innings, 1 Century, 1 Fifty."

Here are some more reactions on X:

“Happy with Rizwan’s wicket” – Pat Cummins on completing 250 wickets in Tests

Australia captain Pat Cummins was delighted to complete 250 wickets in Tests by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan. The speedster finished with a fifer in each innings as Pakistan were bundled out for 264 and 237 in response to Australia’s 318 and 262.

Cummins said at the post-match show:

“Love playing here. You got a few options here. There's a bit of seam over the last few years. I like a bit of up and down bounce. The run-up's nice, little bit twitchy. They were batting pretty nicely, happy with that Rizwan wicket.”

Cummins also lauded Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh for rescuing the hosts from a perilous 16-4 in the second innings to post a decent target for the visitors:

“Anything above 300 was the aim. We had enough to bowl at, little bit tight. Steve's and Marsh's partnership really got us back in the game. We were behind.

"They were bowling well, had their tails up. That was a huge partnership. Even at 4/16, the dressing room was calm. Every week, it feels like another match-winner stands up.”

Cummins also expressed gratitude for winning the Test series against Pakistan, the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship final and retaining the Ashes in 2023:

“Crazy year, lots of success will remember 2023 as one of the special ones. Got an extra day off, chill for a few days, and get ready for the next Test.”

The two teams next play the third Test in Sydney from January 3.

Click here to check out the full AUS vs PAK 2nd Test scorecard.

