“Check the spelling” - When Rohit Sharma came up with hilarious answer to a query on Virat Kohli

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is known for his wit as much as for his brilliant batting skills. He always makes an attempt to spread fun and laughter, be it on the field with his cheeky one-liners or off the field in his press conferences and interactions with fans.

Back in 2020, when the world was grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic and cricketing activity was shut, Rohit was highly active on social media. He took part in interactions with fellow cricketers and also conducted Q & A sessions with fans.

During one such Q & A exchange, the Indian opener came up with a funny response to a query about long-time teammate Virat Kohli. Amid rumors of a rift between the two superstars of Indian cricket, a user asked the Hitman to describe Kohli in one word. However, he misspelled the former Indian captain’s name as Kholi. This gave Rohit a chance to display his inimitable humor as he replied:

“Check the spelling.”

As always, the Indian skipper’s funny response amused fans, who praised his sense of humor. Meanwhile, later in the same Q & A session, Rohit also commented on MS Dhoni and described him as a legend of the game.

Even though there have been rumors of all not being well between Rohit and Kohli over the years, the two have always praised and backed each other at every given opportunity. Back in February 2022, when Kohli was struggling for runs, Rohit threw his weight behind the star cricketer and commented:

“If you guys (media) can keep quiet, everything will fall in place,” he said.

When concerns were raised about Kohli’s form after India’s 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies, the opening batter responded:

"Do you think he needs confidence? What are you saying?... I don't think there is anything wrong. The team management is not at all worried about that.”

Kohli was the leading run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.32, with three hundreds and six fifties.

Virat Kohli has opted out of England Tests due to personal reasons

Meanwhile, Kohli is not part of the ongoing Test series at home against England due to personal reasons. The 35-year-old was initially named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests, but subsequently pulled out.

There was suspense over his availability for the remaining three Tests. The BCCI, while naming the squad for the last three matches against England, however, confirmed Kohli’s unavailability and stated in a press release:

“Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision.”

In a latest development, KL Rahul has also been ruled out of the third Test, starting February 15 in Rajkot, as he hasn’t fully recovered from his injury.

