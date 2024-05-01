Chennai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2024?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns this season. While CSK are in the top four, PBKS languish in the second half in the points table with only six points to their name. The Super Kings have won five out of nine matches, while Punjab have won only three games so far.

However, both teams come into today's contest on the back of victories. While Chennai Super Kings thrashed the SunRisers Hyderabad by 78 runs, Punjab Kings got the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing down 262 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in T20 cricket.

With both teams desperate to return home with two points, an edge-of-the-seat contest awaits fans at Chepauk. There will be a sea of yellow at the stadium, who will turn up to support their favorite team.

Much to their delight, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Chennai tonight. The city hasn't witnessed rain in the past week and it will likely remain the same. The skies will be clear, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

Moreover, heat waves will likely peak from today, thus, the conditions will be extremely hot and humid. Temperatures are expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, but the actual feeling will be approximately 40 degrees Celsius due to high humidity levels.

"Mustafizur has been outstanding in conditions that probably don't even suit his bowling" - CSK coach Stephen Fleming on left-arm pacer

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been an excellent addition to the Chennai Super Kings side this year. He impressed one and all in the first game of the season, picking up a four-wicket haul.

While his recent performances haven't been noteworthy, head coach Stephen Fleming threw his weight behind the left-arm pacer.

"Mustafizur has been outstanding in conditions that probably don't even suit his bowling," Fleming told reporters. "The surfaces here have been full of pace and there has been dew. His adjustment has been great. We understand international [duty] comes first, but he's been a great addition to the side."

Mustafizur, who has picked up 14 wickets in eight games, will leave the CSK camp after today's game to join the Bangladesh camp for the upcoming Zimbabwe series.

