Chennai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2024?

The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in this edition of the tournament.

A win here will confirm RR's playoff berth. They are currently placed second in the standings with 16 points from 11 games, two points below table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders while having a game in hand. Rajasthan had an excellent campaign until the last two games, where they lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals.

CSK, on the other hand, find themselves in the fourth spot with 12 points from as many matches. They have won only two out of the last five games, including a 35-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous fixture. With two games remaining, the defending champions need to win both their games to ensure a playoff berth.

With both teams desperate to take home the two points on offer, an edge-of-the-seat contest beckons fans in Chennai. Fans will gather in huge numbers to support their favorite team.

Speaking of the weather conditions, there is no chance of rainfall on the forecast for Chennai on Sunday. Although there will be intermittent clouds in the mornings, clear skies are predicted for the afternoon game at Chepauk.

However, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging around 35 degrees Celsius. Due to high humidity levels, the actual feelings will cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

"We've got quite a deep batting line-up for us to pull that through" - Donovan Ferreira on lean returns from RR middle order

While the Rajasthan Royals' top order, comprising Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jos Buttler, has fired, the middle order has witnessed a slump in form in recent matches.

However, Donovan Ferreira isn't too perturbed about it and highlighted that they have a deep batting order to pull them through.

"I wouldn't really say that it's much of a concern," he told reporters. "I mean obviously we're grateful that our top order has put us in really good positions and put us over the line. I think we have got capable batters in the middle order and we've got quite a deep batting line-up for us to pull that through. We just need to keep backing ourselves and when it comes to those crunch moments... luckily we have three games now... you don't really want to say you want to test yourselves here, you want to test the middle order."

Do you think the Rajasthan Royals should alter their middle order against CSK? Let us know in the comments.

