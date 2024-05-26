Chennai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the KKR vs SRH Final in IPL 2024?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. KKR have won both the meetings between the two teams in IPL 2024.

The Knight Riders finished at the top of the points table with 20 points from 14 games. They defeated SRH in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets to book a place in the final. KKR will look to keep the winning juggernaut and lift their third IPL trophy tonight.

SRH, on the other hand, finished second in the leaderboard after the league phase. After losing to Kolkata in Qualifier 1, they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 to book a berth in the final. The SunRisers will look to continue the winning momentum in a bid to win their second IPL trophy.

With the trophy on the line, an edge-of-the-seat contest is on the cards, and fans will likely fill the stadium in huge numbers. Much to the delight of fans, there is no forecast for rain on Sunday in Chennai, according to Accuweather. Although there will be cloud cover, it will unlikely cause any rain. Thus, an uninterrupted contest is on the cards tonight at Chepauk.

However, the conditions will be hot and humid, with the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be high, thus, the actual feeling will be around 40 degrees Celsius.

"I think there's still a strong place for kind of gut feel and intuition" - SRH captain Pat Cummins on his leadership style

Pat Cummins has been one of the most successful captains in recent times. He guided Australia to the ICC World Test Championship before leading them to the ODI World Cup last year. The 31-year-old cricketer is on the verge of adding another accolade to his name tonight.

When asked about his leadership style on the eve of the IPL 2024 final, SRH skipper Cummins said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I think data and analytics is there as a tool to use, but it's just, you know, it's one factor in a decision-making process. So, you know, data only takes you so far. So, I think there's still a strong place for kind of gut feel and intuition."

Cummins was appointed as SRH skipper ahead of the season after Aiden Markram struggled last season. The Aussie cricketer will look to guide Hyderabad to their second IPL title tonight at Chepauk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback