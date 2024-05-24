Chennai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2024?

The Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, May 24. The winner of the contest will meet the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sunday's (May 26) final.

SRH lost to the Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They will look to bounce back against the Royals to book their spot in the grand finale.

RR, meanwhile, bounced back from four defeats to beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. They will be oozing with confidence and will look to continue their winning momentum to set up a final date with KKR.

The two teams met earlier this year when SRH successfully defended 201 to win by a solitary run. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an excellent 20th over to seal the deal for the SunRisers.

With a final berth up for grabs, a cracking contest is on the cards at Chepauk on Friday. Fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers to support their favorite teams.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no rainfall in the forecast for Chennai on Friday. There will be some cloud cover, but it is unlikely to cause any delay in the proceedings. However, the conditions will be hot and humid, with the actual feeling expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius.

"We will try to put this behind quickly" - Pat Cummins after SRH's defeat to KKR in Qualifier 1

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins asserted that they will look to put the defeat behind them and look forward to Qualifier 2. He also accepted that they were not at their best against Kolkata.

"We will try to put this behind quickly, good thing we will have a crack at it (second qualifier). You have those days in T20 cricket where things don't quite work out. We weren't where we wanted with the bat and obviously couldn't do much with the ball," Cummins said at the end of the game against KKR.

Which team has the better chance of making it to the IPL 2024 final? Let us know in the comments.

