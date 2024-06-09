Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bilaspur Bulls (Updated) ft. Amandeep Khare

  • home icon
By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 09, 2024 23:06 IST
Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Top run-getters
Raipur Rhinos won the toss against Bastar Bisons and elected to bowl in the fourth match of the Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 on Sunday, June 9. The match was reduced to 18 overs due to rain.

Sangeet Soni and Rahul Pradhan scored a half-century each for the Bisons. They helped the team post a total of 178 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ashish Chouhan took two wickets for 48 runs in four overs.

Amandeep Khare remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 45 deliveries. His innings helped the Rhinos reach the target of 179 runs in 17.1 overs with three wickets in hand.

Rajnandgaon Panthers faced Bilaspur Bulls in the fifth match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Abhijeet Tah was the only batter who crossed the 30-run mark for the Bulls. Bulls made 148 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Ajay Jadav Mandal and Dhananjay Nayak picked two wickets each for the Panthers.

Abhimanyu Chouhan and Ashish Kumar added 134 runs for the first wicket for the Panthers. They helped the Panthers reach the target of 149 runs in just 13.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rudra Pratap took the only wicket for the Panthers.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Sangeet SoniBB152228476174.7102216
2Amandeep KhareRPR1062282106173.7701154
3Ashutosh SinghST821182822050175
4Abhimanyu ChouhanRP76227638168.8901103
5Ashish KumarRP64225764145.450163
6MD IrfanBLS64225232112.280161
7Sahban KhanRPR63223431.5153.660082
8Pawan ParnateRP59215959178.790173
9Rishabh TiwariRL58115858123.40181
10Rahul PradhanBB52115252167.740181

Sangeet Soni is still in first place and has made 152 runs in two games at a strike rate of 174.71. Amandeep Khare jumped to second position and has amassed 106 runs in two outings at an average of 106.

Ashutosh Singh has slipped to third place from second and scored 82 runs in his first game. Abhimanyu Chouhan has jumped to the fourth position and has made 76 runs in two games at a strike rate of 168.89.

Ashish Kumar has moved to fifth place and has 64 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 145.45.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Vijay YadavBB62212.3389.25010
2MD IrfanBLS4214.55.54.91010
3Sourabh MajumdarBB42214.2510.757.95000
4Ashish ChouhanRPR42219.5129.75000
5Praveen YadavRL31111.3388.5010
6Prashant Sai PainkraRPR32114.33810.75010
7Shashank SinghBLS32111.33611.33010
8Dhananjay NayakRP32211.67145000
9Rudra PratapBLS32220.67167.75000
10Manraj Singh DhillonBB2218.568.5000

Vijay Yadav has jumped to first place from second and has taken six wickets in two matches at an average of 12.33. MD Irfan has slipped to second position from first and has taken four wickets in two outings at a strike rate of 5.50.

Sourabh Majumdar has jumped to third place from eighth and has picked four wickets in two games at an economy of 7.95. Ashish Chouhan has jumped to fourth place from seventh and has taken four wickets in two outings at an average of 19.50.

Praveen Yadav has slipped to fifth position from third and has amassed three wickets in one game at an average of 11.33.

