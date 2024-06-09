Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rajnandgaon Panthers vs Bilaspur Bulls (Updated) ft. Amandeep Khare

Raipur Rhinos won the toss against Bastar Bisons and elected to bowl in the fourth match of the Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 on Sunday, June 9. The match was reduced to 18 overs due to rain.

Sangeet Soni and Rahul Pradhan scored a half-century each for the Bisons. They helped the team post a total of 178 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ashish Chouhan took two wickets for 48 runs in four overs.

Amandeep Khare remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 45 deliveries. His innings helped the Rhinos reach the target of 179 runs in 17.1 overs with three wickets in hand.

Rajnandgaon Panthers faced Bilaspur Bulls in the fifth match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Abhijeet Tah was the only batter who crossed the 30-run mark for the Bulls. Bulls made 148 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Ajay Jadav Mandal and Dhananjay Nayak picked two wickets each for the Panthers.

Abhimanyu Chouhan and Ashish Kumar added 134 runs for the first wicket for the Panthers. They helped the Panthers reach the target of 149 runs in just 13.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rudra Pratap took the only wicket for the Panthers.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sangeet Soni BB 152 2 2 84 76 174.71 0 2 21 6 2 Amandeep Khare RPR 106 2 2 82 106 173.77 0 1 15 4 3 Ashutosh Singh ST 82 1 1 82 82 205 0 1 7 5 4 Abhimanyu Chouhan RP 76 2 2 76 38 168.89 0 1 10 3 5 Ashish Kumar RP 64 2 2 57 64 145.45 0 1 6 3 6 MD Irfan BLS 64 2 2 52 32 112.28 0 1 6 1 7 Sahban Khan RPR 63 2 2 34 31.5 153.66 0 0 8 2 8 Pawan Parnate RP 59 2 1 59 59 178.79 0 1 7 3 9 Rishabh Tiwari RL 58 1 1 58 58 123.4 0 1 8 1 10 Rahul Pradhan BB 52 1 1 52 52 167.74 0 1 8 1

Sangeet Soni is still in first place and has made 152 runs in two games at a strike rate of 174.71. Amandeep Khare jumped to second position and has amassed 106 runs in two outings at an average of 106.

Ashutosh Singh has slipped to third place from second and scored 82 runs in his first game. Abhimanyu Chouhan has jumped to the fourth position and has made 76 runs in two games at a strike rate of 168.89.

Ashish Kumar has moved to fifth place and has 64 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 145.45.

Chhattisgarh Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Vijay Yadav BB 6 2 2 12.33 8 9.25 0 1 0 2 MD Irfan BLS 4 2 1 4.5 5.5 4.91 0 1 0 3 Sourabh Majumdar BB 4 2 2 14.25 10.75 7.95 0 0 0 4 Ashish Chouhan RPR 4 2 2 19.5 12 9.75 0 0 0 5 Praveen Yadav RL 3 1 1 11.33 8 8.5 0 1 0 6 Prashant Sai Painkra RPR 3 2 1 14.33 8 10.75 0 1 0 7 Shashank Singh BLS 3 2 1 11.33 6 11.33 0 1 0 8 Dhananjay Nayak RP 3 2 2 11.67 14 5 0 0 0 9 Rudra Pratap BLS 3 2 2 20.67 16 7.75 0 0 0 10 Manraj Singh Dhillon BB 2 2 1 8.5 6 8.5 0 0 0

Vijay Yadav has jumped to first place from second and has taken six wickets in two matches at an average of 12.33. MD Irfan has slipped to second position from first and has taken four wickets in two outings at a strike rate of 5.50.

Sourabh Majumdar has jumped to third place from eighth and has picked four wickets in two games at an economy of 7.95. Ashish Chouhan has jumped to fourth place from seventh and has taken four wickets in two outings at an average of 19.50.

Praveen Yadav has slipped to fifth position from third and has amassed three wickets in one game at an average of 11.33.

