"Chinna-samy Because KKR took the W"- Fans roast RCB after losing 5th consecutive game at home against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faltered in their chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (April 26) as they lost the game by 21 runs.

The target of 201 seemed to be within their grasp, but the hosts just weren't able to get a big partnership and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. KKR spinners, for the second time this season, kept the RCB batters at bay and helped their team do the double over the hosts.

Fans on Twitter trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore for once again failing to compete against KKR this season. Many feel they are overdependent on the performances of their star batters. Here are some of the reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm 1. KKR against other teams

2. KKR against RCB 1. KKR against other teams2. KKR against RCB https://t.co/MvnehJn0LR

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns KKR vs RCB in the last 5 games in Chinnaswamy:



KKR won

KKR won

KKR won

KKR won

KKR won KKR vs RCB in the last 5 games in Chinnaswamy:KKR won KKR won KKR won KKR won KKR won

Ashish Shrivastava @ashishayush1177

Andre Russell for You

Legend of KKR Not with the bat but he still owns RCB with his bowling at chinswanmyAndre Russell for YouLegend of KKR Not with the bat but he still owns RCB with his bowling at chinswanmy 💜Andre Russell for YouLegend of KKR ⚡ https://t.co/chAtqtLtUA

Udit @udit_buch Watching RCB bat against KKR spinners Watching RCB bat against KKR spinners https://t.co/WQn3XDmbsQ

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Suyash is a top order bat and Shahbaz is a finisher for their state sides right? Why is RCB trying them the other way? Suyash is a top order bat and Shahbaz is a finisher for their state sides right? Why is RCB trying them the other way?

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️ Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33



Because KKR took the W tonight.



Unbeaten since 2016



#RCBvKKR | #TATAIPL Chinna-samyBecause KKR took the W tonight.Unbeaten since 2016 Chinna-samy Because KKR took the W tonight. Unbeaten since 2016 #RCBvKKR | #TATAIPL

Sejal #MI 💙 @sejal_mokal Sejal #MI 💙 @sejal_mokal 🏼 Aur do part timers ko 6th over Aur do part timers ko 6th over 👌🏼 25 runs from this over which was given to part timer, if I was RCB fan I'd blame batters as well as this over. twitter.com/sejal_mokal/st… 25 runs from this over which was given to part timer, if I was RCB fan I'd blame batters as well as this over. twitter.com/sejal_mokal/st…

Aʙнɪ࿐♡ @hitman_Rohit_07

Some Motivation for RCB fans Good Night Guys,Some Motivation for RCB fans Good Night Guys,Some Motivation for RCB fans 😹 https://t.co/IkUD3DIW5m

Virat Kohli proved to be the only shining light in RCB's chase

Chasing 201 to win, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a quick start once again. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 30 runs in the first two overs, and it seemed like they would run away with the game themselves.

But that wasn't to be as Nitish Rana introduced young Suyash Sharma into the attack and that move worked wonders. Suyash dismissed both Du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed inside the powerplay. Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Glenn Maxwell early, which was a massive blow for the hosts.

Kohli got to his half-century and tried his best to up the ante, but perished in the process. Bangalore's overdependence on Kohli, Du Plessis, and Maxwell seemed evident once again as arguably no one else from the middle order could put up a fight.

The KKR spinners, particularly Suyash and Chakaravarthy, were absolutely brilliant with their accuracy and that arguably proved to be the difference between the two sides. RCB now have a run of five away games and that could be a tricky phase in their race to the playoffs.

