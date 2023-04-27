Create

"Chinna-samy Because KKR took the W"- Fans roast RCB after losing 5th consecutive game at home against KKR

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 27, 2023 00:16 IST
RCB just kept on losing wickets at crucial junctures in the chase (P.C.:iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faltered in their chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (April 26) as they lost the game by 21 runs.

The target of 201 seemed to be within their grasp, but the hosts just weren't able to get a big partnership and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. KKR spinners, for the second time this season, kept the RCB batters at bay and helped their team do the double over the hosts.

Fans on Twitter trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore for once again failing to compete against KKR this season. Many feel they are overdependent on the performances of their star batters. Here are some of the reactions:

1. KKR against other teams2. KKR against RCB https://t.co/MvnehJn0LR
All batsman other than Faf,Kohli and Maxwell in RCB #RCBvKKR https://t.co/SQ2CVX4gkh
KKR vs RCB in the last 5 games in Chinnaswamy:KKR won KKR won KKR won KKR won KKR won
Not with the bat but he still owns RCB with his bowling at chinswanmy 💜Andre Russell for YouLegend of KKR ⚡ https://t.co/chAtqtLtUA
Dinesh Karthik In Every Match To RCB Fans :-#RCBvsKKR https://t.co/K1qDXoaDG9
Watching RCB bat against KKR spinners https://t.co/WQn3XDmbsQ
RCB’s top order, middle order, bowling lineup! https://t.co/J8tplvSx3e
Suyash is a top order bat and Shahbaz is a finisher for their state sides right? Why is RCB trying them the other way?
just a KKR thing #RCBvsKKR https://t.co/QdwmpN3K6S
Rcb 😂 https://t.co/XQa2Tw6ETB
Dinesh Karthik is now more of a liability than an asset to the team, always trying to sabotage the team by making other players get run out!!! Fir khud bhi chal dena h bhai ko 🤦🏻‍♀️
Chinna-samy Because KKR took the W tonight. Unbeaten since 2016 #RCBvKKR | #TATAIPL
25 runs from this over which was given to part timer, if I was RCB fan I'd blame batters as well as this over. twitter.com/sejal_mokal/st…
Good Night Guys,Some Motivation for RCB fans 😹 https://t.co/IkUD3DIW5m
RCB Fans now hide 🤩https://t.co/s6UYxhSmt2

Virat Kohli proved to be the only shining light in RCB's chase

Chasing 201 to win, the Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a quick start once again. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 30 runs in the first two overs, and it seemed like they would run away with the game themselves.

But that wasn't to be as Nitish Rana introduced young Suyash Sharma into the attack and that move worked wonders. Suyash dismissed both Du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed inside the powerplay. Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Glenn Maxwell early, which was a massive blow for the hosts.

Kohli got to his half-century and tried his best to up the ante, but perished in the process. Bangalore's overdependence on Kohli, Du Plessis, and Maxwell seemed evident once again as arguably no one else from the middle order could put up a fight.

The KKR spinners, particularly Suyash and Chakaravarthy, were absolutely brilliant with their accuracy and that arguably proved to be the difference between the two sides. RCB now have a run of five away games and that could be a tricky phase in their race to the playoffs.

