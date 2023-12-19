"Chuna laga diya" - Fans react as PBKS spend ₹11.75 crore to sign Harshal Patel at IPL 2024 auction 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel for a whopping ₹11.75 crore at the ongoing IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

Harshal was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the auction. He had a memorable run with the franchise, winning the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 with 32 wickets from 15 outings. That campaign also put him on the radar of the national selectors as well.

But, Harshal failed to get going in IPL 2023. While he picked up 14 wickets, the right-arm pacer finished with an underwhelming economy of 9.66.

The Punjab Kings have shown great faith in the seamer's abilities, handing him a lucrative contract. However, Harshal Patel fetching ₹11.75 crore raised eyebrows, with several fans taking to social media to express their surprise.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harshal Patel, being an Indian pacer, was expected to be in great demand at the IPL 2024 auction. With his proven record as a death bowler in the league, he could emerge as the dark horse for Punjab.

It is worth mentioning that Harshal has been in good form in domestic cricket this year. He picked up 19 wickets from 10 matches in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy and played a key role in Haryana winning the tournament.

Punjab Kings trumped Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to sign Harshal Patel at IPL 2024 auction

Harshal Patel registered himself in the IPL 2024 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first to raise the paddle for the experienced bowler.

PBKS joined GT, and the two were involved in an intense bidding war. Gujarat were out at ₹10.50 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a late entry at ₹11 crore.

Punjab ultimately managed to outbid Lucknow to acquire the 33-year-old's services. This will be Harshal's third team in IPL, having played for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.