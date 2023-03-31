"Chuna laga diya" - Fans troll Ben Stokes after his flop show with the bat vs GT in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes failed to get going with the bat in the team's opening fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, March 31.
Stokes walked out to bat at No.4 after Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the team a blistering start. The left-handed batter struck a stunning boundary down the ground against Rashid Khan in the eighth over of CSK's innings.
However, the crafty spinner bounced back, outfoxing Stokes in the very next delivery. Rashid bowled a quicker delivery outside the off stump. The southpaw misjudged the length and edged it to the wicketkeeper while trying to hit it through the offside.
Wriddhiman Saha took a sharp catch behind the stumps to send the star batter packing early. Ben Stokes departed after scoring just seven runs off six deliveries.
Following the dismissal, a number of fans took to social media, trolling England's Test captain for his dismal performance with the bat.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
It is worth noting that this was the third time Rashid Khan dismissed Ben Stokes in the IPL.
The Afghan spinner also dismissed the dangerous-looking Moeen Ali earlier in the innings for 23 runs, providing his team with two big breakthroughs.
Ben Stokes to play as a pure batter in CSK's initial IPL 2023 matches
CSK shelled out a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction to avail Ben Stokes' services for this season. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of the season as there was a big question mark on the player's fitness.
Ahead of the side's opening encounter, assistant coach Michael Hussey confirmed that Stokes is unlikely to bowl in the first few games and will play as a specialist batter.
It is worth mentioning that the 31-year-old struggled with his knee during England's Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.
Here's what Hussey said about managing Stokes' workload while speaking to ESPNcricinfo and PA Association:
"My understanding is he's [Ben Stokes] ready to go as a batsman from the start. The bowling might be wait and see. I know he had his first very light bowl yesterday [Sunday] since he had his injections in his knee. The physios from Chennai and the ECB are working pretty closely together."
"My understanding is he won't be bowling much at all in the first few games of the tournament. It might be a few weeks. I'm not 100% sure, but we will hopefully get him bowling at some stage in the tournament."
Ben Stokes has indicated that he might not feature in all of CSK's IPL 2023 matches as he might head home early to prepare for England's Test against Ireland and the ensuing Ashes series against Australia.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.