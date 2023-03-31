"Chuna laga diya" - Fans troll Ben Stokes after his flop show with the bat vs GT in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes failed to get going with the bat in the team's opening fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, March 31.

Stokes walked out to bat at No.4 after Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the team a blistering start. The left-handed batter struck a stunning boundary down the ground against Rashid Khan in the eighth over of CSK's innings.

However, the crafty spinner bounced back, outfoxing Stokes in the very next delivery. Rashid bowled a quicker delivery outside the off stump. The southpaw misjudged the length and edged it to the wicketkeeper while trying to hit it through the offside.

Wriddhiman Saha took a sharp catch behind the stumps to send the star batter packing early. Ben Stokes departed after scoring just seven runs off six deliveries.

Following the dismissal, a number of fans took to social media, trolling England's Test captain for his dismal performance with the bat.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Nikhil Bharatan @NikhilBharatan @CricCrazyJohns It was sad to see Ben Stokes departing very early.Expected some hitting from him. @CricCrazyJohns It was sad to see Ben Stokes departing very early.Expected some hitting from him.

Sridhar @Sridhar_S_D

#CSKvGT Ben stokes IS overrated. It shouldn't even be an unpopular opinion. It's common knowledge. Ben stokes IS overrated. It shouldn't even be an unpopular opinion. It's common knowledge.#CSKvGT

_ @dare_devilll1 Ye Ben stokes T20 ka player hi nhi hai 🥱 pata nhi isape itana Paisa kyu lagate hai Ye Ben stokes T20 ka player hi nhi hai 🥱 pata nhi isape itana Paisa kyu lagate hai 😒

STON.POST @ston1post

Stokes just isn’t good @IconicKohIi Everyone knew it was gonna happenStokes just isn’t good @IconicKohIi Everyone knew it was gonna happen Stokes just isn’t good

Mark Puttick @GryllidaeC I'm convinced whatever he does in his career (including winning a World Cup final) Ben Stokes will always be in the "but is he actually any good at T20s?" bracket



I think he is good, but not nearly as good as he is in the other formats, hence the questioning. I'm convinced whatever he does in his career (including winning a World Cup final) Ben Stokes will always be in the "but is he actually any good at T20s?" bracketI think he is good, but not nearly as good as he is in the other formats, hence the questioning.

💙Aanchal 💙 @SRKianAJH Ben Stokes is a Fraud player Ben Stokes is a Fraud player 😐😪

Bill Roddham @BillRoddham @johnwright15 If I had lots of money in a t20 auction I wouldn’t buy Ben Stokes with it @johnwright15 If I had lots of money in a t20 auction I wouldn’t buy Ben Stokes with it

Moonlight🌙 @Kairavii_Rajput Ben Stokes out ho gya... Paisa barbaad benstokes 🤦🏻‍♀️ Ben Stokes out ho gya... Paisa barbaad benstokes 🤦🏻‍♀️

𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐚🦅 @ikhaira07

Aisa Mere Sath Kyu Hota Hai

#IPL2023

#Jiocinema

#GTvsCSK Ben Stokes NowAisa Mere Sath Kyu Hota Hai Ben Stokes Now Aisa Mere Sath Kyu Hota Hai #IPL2023 #Jiocinema #GTvsCSK https://t.co/WW3qCQRTbk

Factos @I_say_factos @mufaddal_vohra Stokes isn't made for T20 and definitely not the worth of 16 cr. @mufaddal_vohra Stokes isn't made for T20 and definitely not the worth of 16 cr.

ًray @nessastayIor what is my brother Ben stokes doing what is my brother Ben stokes doing

It is worth noting that this was the third time Rashid Khan dismissed Ben Stokes in the IPL.

The Afghan spinner also dismissed the dangerous-looking Moeen Ali earlier in the innings for 23 runs, providing his team with two big breakthroughs.

Ben Stokes to play as a pure batter in CSK's initial IPL 2023 matches

CSK shelled out a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction to avail Ben Stokes' services for this season. However, they suffered a major blow ahead of the season as there was a big question mark on the player's fitness.

Ahead of the side's opening encounter, assistant coach Michael Hussey confirmed that Stokes is unlikely to bowl in the first few games and will play as a specialist batter.

It is worth mentioning that the 31-year-old struggled with his knee during England's Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Here's what Hussey said about managing Stokes' workload while speaking to ESPNcricinfo and PA Association:

"My understanding is he's [Ben Stokes] ready to go as a batsman from the start. The bowling might be wait and see. I know he had his first very light bowl yesterday [Sunday] since he had his injections in his knee. The physios from Chennai and the ECB are working pretty closely together."

"My understanding is he won't be bowling much at all in the first few games of the tournament. It might be a few weeks. I'm not 100% sure, but we will hopefully get him bowling at some stage in the tournament."

Ben Stokes has indicated that he might not feature in all of CSK's IPL 2023 matches as he might head home early to prepare for England's Test against Ireland and the ensuing Ashes series against Australia.

