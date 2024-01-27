"Closing in on 100 Tests and can't play seam, spin, swing" - Fans troll Jonny Bairstow for being castled shouldering arms in 1st Test against India

England batter Jonny Bairstow had his stumps uprooted for a second time in the first Test against India in Hyderabad on January 27.

Bairstow was bamboozled by an arm ball from Ravindra Jadeja, to which he shouldered his arms, anticipating it to turn away. However, the cherry came in with the arm and castled Bairstow, much to his shock.

The Yorkshire batter had to see off a few lethal deliveries from an in-form Jasprit Bumrah at the start of his innings. Yet, having faced 23 deliveries and moved into double figures, Bairstow appeared set for the long haul. But the misjudgment resulted in the right-handed batter getting dismissed, leaving England in further trouble.

After a remarkable run of form in 2022 with an average of over 56 across formats and six centuries, Bairstow has struggled since. The veteran batter has not scored a century in his last 23 matches, including the ongoing game, since the beginning of 2023.

Bairstow also struggled during the ODI World Cup in India last year, scoring only two half-centuries in nine outings, as England failed to qualify for the semi-final.

Fans on Twitter rejoiced in his mode of dismissal against Jadeja and made several hilarious remarks. Here are some of the best reactions:

India in the ascendency despite England's second innings fightback

India v England - 1st Test Match: Day Three

Team India continued their dominance of England in the opening Test despite a brief fightback from the visitors in the first session of Day 3.

Starting the day with a deficit of 175 runs, England removed the final three Indian wickets for just 15 runs to bowl them out for 436. They then batted with supreme confidence to reach 89/1 in 15 overs at lunch on Day 3.

However, Rohit Sharma turned to his ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, and the champion bowler did not disappoint. He picked up the two crucial wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root in a sensational spell of reverse swing bowling to knock England back.

The spinners then took over, with Jadeja castling Bairstow and Ravichandran Ashwin producing a peach to dislodge England skipper Ben Strokes.

Ollie Pope continues to hold one end up with an impressive half-century to keep the visitors barely alive in the contest. As things stand, England are 170/5 in 39 overs, trailing by 20 runs, with Pope batting on 66 off 81 and wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes on one.

