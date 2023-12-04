"Coming in clutch!"- Fans erupt as Arshdeep Singh delivers sensational final over to win India the 5th T20I against Australia

Arshdeep Singh turned the game on its head for India in the final over of the fifth T20I against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dec 3. The left-arm pacer ensured that the hosts won the thrilling game by six runs, taking the series 4-1.

Initially, things weren't going great for Arshdeep as he conceded 37 runs in his first three overs. He was a bit inconsistent with the new ball and was also unable to nail his yorkers in the second spell. The Aussie batters took advantage of this and put the visitors in a strong position to win the game.

However, Arshdeep Singh conceded just 3 runs in his final over and picked up the big wicket of Matthew Wade, proving why he is so reliable at the death.

Fans on X were thrilled to witness such a close game and hailed the left-arm pacer for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arshdeep Singh dismissing Matthew Wade arguably sealed the game

Despite Australia losing wickets at regular intervals, the required rate wasn't a massive problem as they were only chasing 160 to win. Even when seven wickets were lost, the team had their skipper Matthew Wade at the crease with a sense of assurance.

Wade smashed three boundaries in the 18th over from Avesh Khan and then negotiated Mukesh Kumar's threat to set up a final over where his team needed just 10 runs to win.

The southpaw was livid when the first ball of the final over from Arshdeep wasn't given an overhead wide.

This seemed to have played on Wade's mind as he failed to clear the ropes of a delivery that was there to be hit. Arshdeep bowling well keeps the Men in Blue in good stead with their T20 World Cup plans.