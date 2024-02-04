Team India's top-order batter Shubman Gill managed to silence his naysayers by notching up a spectacular century on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, February 4.

Gill's form was under the scanner following a string of poor performances in red-ball cricket. The talented youngster's place in the national side was also questioned by many after he was dismissed for 34 in the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test.

However, the 24-year-old made amends in the subsequent innings, slamming a 132-ball century. He crossed the 100-run mark with a single off Shoaib Bashir's bowling in the 52nd over of the innings.

Gill earned widespread praise on social media for delivering under pressure. One user tweeted:

"Congratulations Shubman Gill on avoiding back spasm in next match"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Men in Blue were in deep trouble, with most of their top-order failing to convert their starts into a big score. Shubman Gill steered the ship out of choppy waters for the hosts with his classy century.

Gill contributed 104 runs in 147 balls. His knock came to an end in the 56th over after he was dismissed while trying to play the reverse sweep against Bashir.

Shubman Gill and Axar Patel's partnership helped India swell up their lead

Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma failed to make a significant impact in the side's second innings, perishing for 17 and 13, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer also threw away his wicket after a decent start, scoring 29 runs off 52 balls. To make matters worse for India, debutant Rajat Patidar could also manage just nine runs during his brief stay at the crease.

Shubman Gill teamed up with all-rounder Axar Patel to put the side in a commanding position. The two stitched together a crucial 89-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

At the time of writing, India are 222/6 after 62 overs and lead England by 365 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App