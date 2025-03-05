Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed sends message to Virat Kohli and Team India after win in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed, who has been in the headlines after her recent comments on Rohit Sharma, sent a congratulatory message to Virat Kohli and Team India after they won the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. Shama gave a shout-out to Kohli for his match-winning performance.

A few days ago, Shama's now-deleted tweet went viral on the internet. She made a comment about Indian captain Rohit Sharma's appearance, which irked several cricket fans and experts.

Shama congratulated the Men in Blue after their 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal victory against Australia on Twitter. She wrote:

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their spectacular victory against Australia in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025. A big shout out to @imVkohli for scoring 84 and to be the first player to score 1000 runs in ICC knock out tournaments !"

The tweet from Shama has received more than 13,000 likes on X. Over 2,000 fans have quoted or reposted the tweet, whereas the tweet has received more than 2,000 replies as well.

Virat Kohli helped Team India qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy Final

As mentioned by Dr Shama Mohamed in her tweet, Virat Kohli's 84-run knock powered India to a memorable four-wicket win in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. Kohli came out to bat at number three and anchored the innings to perfection to help India chase down a 265-run target against the Aussies.

Kohli scored five fours during his 98-ball 84. During the course of the knock, Kohli also became the first cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in ICC knockouts matches.

Kohli received fine support from Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma as India knocked Australia out of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if India can win the 2025 Champions Trophy final on March 9.

