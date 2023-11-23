"Could have been worse had Kettleborough given Labuschagne out" - Fans react as Josh Inglis blazes to a hundred in IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Days after keeping wickets in Australia's successful ODI World Cup final, Josh Inglis added to India's misery. He scored a spectacular hundred in the first T20I at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 23.

Batting at number 3, he wasted no time in asserting himself on the Indian attack and put on an incredible batting exhibition on Thursday. He dealt in fours and sixes for fun and manipulated the field outstandingly, taking a particular liking to Ravi Bishnoi.

Inglis blasted 110 runs off 50 deliveries with 11 fours and eight sixes headlining his efforts. It marked the second-fastest century against India in men's T20Is, having got to the landmark off just 47 deliveries.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their awe at his breathtaking batting. With the 2024 IPL player auction around the corner in December, the buzz around a possible gig for the wicket-keeper was also evident.

Inglis century powers Australia to 208 in 1st T20I vs India

Australia were asked to bat first by first-time captain Suryakumar Yadav in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The visitors were happy to rest Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa, with the troika having taken part in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Steven Smith slotted up top and began with a couple of exquisite boundaries. His innings was a rusty one, however, as he looked to attack his way at almost every opportunity. Matthew Short managed just 13 before Smith watched from the best seat in the house as Inglis ripped India's bowling unit to shreds.

Smith picked up pace before he was run out for a 41-ball 52 shortly after which Inglis also holed out off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. Tim David (19*) added the finishing touches but a superlative final over from Mukesh Kumar ensured that Australia could only get five runs off it to finish on 208/3.

With dew likely to play a role, India will hope to begin well in their chase as they look to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

