County Championship Division One 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Essex vs Somerset, Match 21

Lancashire beat Kent in the 20th match of the County Championship One 2024 by seven wickets. In the 21st match, Somerset defeated Essex by three wickets at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Essex remain first with two wins in five matches. Somerset have jumped to second from fourth and have won one of five games. Surrey have moved to third from fifth with two wins in four matches.

Warwickshire have slipped to fourth position from second and remain winless. Durham have jumped to fifth from ninth. They have won one out of four games. Kent remain sixth and have one win in four games.

Worcestershire have slipped to seventh from third. Nottinghamshire have moved to eighth from tenth. Hampshire have slipped to ninth from eighth. Lancashire have moved to tenth from seventh. All four teams have played four matches each but are winless.

Somerset clinch thrilling win against Essex in low-scoring battle

Lancashire elected to bowl in the 20th match against Kent. Kent made 261 in their first innings. Joey Evison remained unbeaten on 71. Will Williams, George Balderson and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each for Lancashire.

Lancashire were bundled out for 92, and only two batters made double-digit scores. Nathan Gilchrist took six wickets for 24 runs in eight overs.

Lancashire were asked to follow on and posted 332 in the second innings. Kent chased down the target of 164 with seven wickets in hand. Skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond remained unbeaten on 79 off 156.

Meanwhile, Somerset won the toss and elected to bowl against Essex in the 21st match. Essex were bundled out for 156 in the first innings. Somerset could make only 128 in their first innings. Essex scored 138 in their second innings.

Somerset reached their target of 167 in 44.1 to win by three wickets. None of their batters made more than 45. Jamie Porter and Sam Cook had a great outing with the ball and took five wickets each for Essex in the first innings.

